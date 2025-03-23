Academics air equivalency worry over UGC’s new role in foreign degree recognition

The grant of certificates equivalent to degrees awarded by foreign universities to Indian students will be handled by the University Grants Commission (UGC) instead of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), according to a government decision that has been decried by academics.

Academics have expressed concern over the transfer of responsibility from an independent body like the AIU to a government-controlled agency like the UGC in violation of global practice.

The education ministry is learnt to have communicated its decision to the UGC to take over the work. However, the UGC is yet to set up a wing with experts to handle the task.

Since its inception in 1925, the AIU has been granting equivalence certificates to foreign degree holders to enable them to pursue higher studies and jobs in India. The ministry of human resource development (MHRD), now the education ministry, had in 1995 issued a notification to recognise the work undertaken by the AIU.

However, the UGC, headed by M. Jagadesh Kumar as its chairman, proposed to take over the responsibility in 2023 and unveiled draft regulations. The education ministry has since then held a series of meetings with UGC and AIU officials, sources said.

“The government has decided that the UGC is the appropriate body to perform this responsibility. The government took the decision on the ground that the AIU is a private body and it cannot be allowed to discharge this responsibility,” a UGC official said.

The AIU gets financial assistance from the government for the promotion of sports and games in universities. Currently, 1,004 universities are members of the AIU.

For the AIU to grant equivalence certificates, the foreign university should be recognised in that country, the course should be a full-time, regular (on-campus) degree programme and the programme duration should be the same as Indian universities.

The AIU does not grant equivalence certificates to pathway degrees that help students transition to the second year of an undergraduate course in a university after pursuing a one-year diploma course in another institute.

The UGC may allow equivalence to pathway degrees, according to its draft.

Prof M.M. Salunkhe, the former president of the AIU, disapproved of the government’s decision.

“There have been no allegations against the AIU. It has performed its work professionally for 100 years. It has the expertise. Most importantly, it is truly an independent agency. I believe that an independent agency should handle this work,” Salunkhe said.

Prof Furqan Qamar, the former secretary-general of the AIU and former vice-chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, said recognition of academic degrees is not done by any government agency globally. For example, the European Network of Information Centre and National Academic Recognition Information Centre handles the recognition of academic degrees in European countries.

Qamar said the UN’s education arm Unesco also preferred member countries to designate a similar independent agency for this work.