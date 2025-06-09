Abhishek Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s meeting on Operation Sindoor outreach

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will attend a high-level meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday with members of multi-party delegations who had travelled to various world capitals to present India's position in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, official sources said.

Banerjee, who is also TMC's national general secretary, was part of one of the delegations that visited Japan and several other Asian countries in late May as part of the Centre's diplomatic outreach.

The delegations, comprising over 50 members, mostly sitting MPs, were tasked with conveying India's firm stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

When contacted, a senior TMC leader confirmed Banerjee's participation in the meeting.

"Yes, he will be attending the meeting and sharing his feedback," the TMC leader said.

According to sources, the delegations were sent to major global capitals to reinforce India's diplomatic messaging following Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terrorism operation that drew international attention.

The delegation, in which Banerjee was a member, had departed for Japan on May 21. It also visited countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

The delegation was led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, while other groups were spearheaded by members from both the ruling alliance and the opposition.

In total, four delegations were led by the NDA leaders - two by BJP MPs, one by a JD(U) legislagtor and another by a Shiv Sena lawmaker. The remaining three were headed by opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, DMK, and NCP(SP).

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hear feedback from all seven delegations during the meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in articulating India's strong message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on international platforms.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The operation involved targeted air and ground strikes by Indian forces on multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

