Abhijit Iyer-Mitra agrees to take down obscene posts on women journalists after Delhi HC warns of FIR

Internet personality Abhijit Iyer-Mitra agreed to delete offensive posts made against women journalists as the Delhi High Court was about to issue an interim order to file an FIR against him.

“We perhaps as constitutional court, may direct for suo motu register criminal FIR against the defendant and take him into custody... if this is the kind of language then why are you not removing it? I am passing a judicial order. I am restraining you, this is not permissible under law and then I’ll order FIR against you,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav told Iyer-Mitra’s counsel Jai Anant Dehadrai.

When the case came up for hearing, Justice Kaurav refused to hear Iyer-Mitra’s plea till the posts were taken down.

“Can you defend these articles? These kind of languages, whatever may be background, can these kind of language against women be permissible in the society,” Justice Kaurav asked. “If not, then take down. You must take down this. Then only we will hear you.”

After hearing both the counsels, the Delhi high court observed:

“While going through the nature of the language which is used by the defendant, the court was of prima facie view that the same is not permissible in any civilized society and was about to pass interim order.

However, the defence counsel contends that he has multiple points to be raised. He fairly concedes that choice of words could have been avoided. The court records submissions (of the defence counsel) who contends that without prejudice to his rights, the defendant would remove defamatory and abusive posts within five hours. Let the defendant act accordingly.”

Nine women journalists of the news portal Newslaundry filed a defamation case against Iyer-Mitra for his alleged sexually abusive posts against them made on social media.

In the defamation suit the journalists had demanded Rs. two crore damages and a public apology.

The suit stated that the allegedly defamatory posts by Iyer-Mitra on his X profile are libellous, unfounded, and misconceived, tainted with collateral objectives having been made knowingly and deliberately, calculated to harm the dignity and reputation of the women employees.

Dehadrai who appeared for Iyer-Mitra argued that not a single post was directly attributed to any of the women journalists.

When he tried to cite “questionable sources of income” of the organisation, Justice Kaurav asked: “Whatever the questionable income, today something which is not under challenge can’t be looked into. Under challenge will have to be justified by you. Even going by any scratch of imagination, even if not attributable to anyone, such language in public platform…”

The matter will come up for hearing after a week.