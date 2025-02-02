MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 February 2025

AAP's campaign van vandalised, Kejriwal calls it 'hooliganism of Amit Shah's goons'

The Election Commission is 'in a coma' and BJP will 'ruin' Delhi if elected to power, adds Sanjay Singh in the wake of the incident

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.02.25, 07:20 PM
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Mohinder at Rithala, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Mohinder at Rithala, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged one of its campaign vans in the New Delhi constituency, from where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the polls, was vandalised by BJP workers.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi deputy commissioner of police Devesh Mahla said no complaint had been received in the matter either.

Sharing a video on X that shows some people tearing down the wrappings around the van and trying to break its windshield, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Election Commission's silence.

The Election Commission is in a coma, wrote. If the BJP wins, it will "ruin" Delhi, he added.

Former chief minister Kejriwal also shared the video of the van on X. "See the evidence of hooliganism of Amit Shah's goons in Delhi," he wrote. In the video, the vandalisers are labelled as members of the BJP youth wing.

Replying to Kejriwal's post, the New Delhi deputy commissioner wrote that no complaint was received in the police station concerned however.

"It is requested that a formal complaint may be lodged in the Police station and we assure strict legal action," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had written to chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, complaining of alleged hooliganism and intimidation by the BJP workers.

RELATED TOPICS

Arvind Kejriwal Sanjay Singh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Volkswagen sues Indian authorities over $1.4 billion tax demand: ‘Impossibly enormous’

The German automaker says India tax demand will hurt its business, foreign investment climate
Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

It's important to spend money on India's defences. We don't spend on it to wage a war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT