AAP slams CBI raid on Gujarat minder in alleged foreign donation norm violation case

The AAP hit out at the BJP after the CBI raided its political affairs committee member and Gujarat co-in-charge Durgesh Pathak in an alleged foreign donation norm violation case on Thursday.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh told reporters: “Durgesh Pathak has been given the responsibility to strengthen the AAP organisation in Gujarat, and in response they’ve sent the CBI to threaten him…. Sending the CBI to Durgesh Pathak’s house reflects PM Modi’s panic. It shows that even PM Modi’s bastion of Gujarat is no longer safe.”

News agency PTI reported that the raid was for a case in which Pathak is accused of directly receiving donations from Canadians in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

PTI quoted the FIR: “FCRA donations worth ₹51.15 lakh were received by the AAP from 19 Canadian nationals, however, their nationality has been concealed by AAP in the records.”

The FIR cites a purported email conversation which hinted that $29,000 in donations from an event in Canada in 2016 were to be sent directly to Pathak.

Last year, the ED told the home ministry that the AAP had allegedly received ₹7.08 crore in donations from abroad in violation of forex norms.