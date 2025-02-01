A sari, a promise, and a Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Madhubani moment

On Budget Day 2025, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn’t just present the country’s financial roadmap—she also made a statement in silk. She walked into Parliament draped in a stunning white Bangalore silk sari with a golden border and a red blouse, featuring intricate Madhubani paintings. But this wasn’t just any sari. This was a promise fulfilled.

Months ago, during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute in Bihar, Sitharaman met Padma Shri awardee Madhubani artist Dulari Devi. The artist presented her with this handcrafted sari and requested her to wear it on Budget Day. And today, Sitharaman did just that.

Dulari Devi (Wikipedia)

More than just a saree

Madhubani art is a legacy of Bihar, and Dulari Devi’s work on this sari wasn’t just about aesthetics—it told a story.

It took her a month to create the piece.

"Mithila's pride is in Madhubani paintings. This saree is made from Bangalore silk and features designs representing coupled fish and the lotus. I had requested her to wear the sari... I am very happy that she wore the saree today. It is a great honour for Bihar and the country," Dulari Devi was quoted as saying.

The finance minister’s choice didn’t go unnoticed. Social media had a field day.

While many applauded the gesture as a beautiful nod to Bihar’s rich artistic heritage, some couldn’t help but wonder — was this a subtle hint that Bihar would see some extra perks in the Budget?

And once the announcements rolled out, plenty of people felt their speculation might not have been too far off.

Himani Sood, pro-vice-hancellor of Chandigarh University, took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the moment. "This is how you honor both the art and the artist! FM Nirmala Sitharaman wears a Madhubani saree gifted by Padma awardee Dulari Devi, fulfilling her request on Budget Day. A beautiful recognition of India’s timeless craftsmanship and artistic legacy," she wrote.

A Budget day tradition

This isn’t the first time Sitharaman has let her sari do the talking. Over the years, her Budget Day attire has featured diverse Indian weaves, each telling a story. Last year, it was a blue tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork. This year, it was Bihar’s Madhubani art taking centrestage.