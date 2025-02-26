MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

88% parents support mandating apps to close child accounts with age misrepresentation: Survey

Out of 21,760 parent respondents, only 4% favoured continued usage of the platforms without age verification

PTI Published 26.02.25, 05:45 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A majority of parents surveyed favour a mandate for apps to shut down accounts of children opened by age misrepresentation or seek parental guidance for the continuation of the same, online survey firm LocalCircles said on Wednesday.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 mandates online platforms to verify the age of children and seek explicit parental consent before processing their data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey report said that some parents believe that many children have falsely represented their age when signing up on the platforms, and with no checks and balances existing on most platforms, they were able to sign up and use such platforms.

Also Read

"88 per cent of parents surveyed in favour of DPDP rules mandating that platforms (social media, OTT, online gaming, etc.) identify any minor accounts with age misrepresented and proactively either seek parental consent or shut such accounts," the survey said.

Out of 21,760 parent respondents, only 4 per cent favoured continued usage of the platforms without age verification.

Out of 22,518 respondents, 58 per cent of parents favoured that internet platforms should rely on content type consumed, uploaded, profile information, images etc for age identification.

The survey conducted between December 27 and February 23 claims to have received over 44,000 responses from parents of school children located in over 349 districts of the country. There was a difference in the number of responses to each question asked in the survey.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Parents Apps
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamul remains Trinamul’s biggest hurdle as Mamata Banerjee blows unity bugle for next year

Most leaders of Bengal’s ruling party are confident of returning to power for a fourth time in the 2026 Assembly election, but scratch the surface a little and the problems that the party has in its folds appear
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Next swap deal with Israel will use new mechanism. Date for exchange will be announced at right time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT