Monday, 17 February 2025

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Siwan district, tremors felt across Bihar, no casualties

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km in Siwan at 8.02 am IST

PTI Published 17.02.25, 12:56 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Several places in Bihar were jolted by an earthquake of 4 magnitude that struck Siwan district on Monday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km in Siwan at 8.02 am IST.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD), the tremors were felt in Siwan and other surrounding districts.

Talking to PTI, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Department, Pratyaya Amrit said "There were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life due to the earthquake." The tremors sparked panic in Siwan as people rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

