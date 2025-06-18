30 Odisha districts on diarrhoea alert after cholera cases surface in 5 regions

The Odisha government has put all 30 districts on high alert following a diarrhoea outbreak and confirmed cases of cholera in Jajpur and neighbouring districts including Cuttack, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal.

The onset of the monsoon has worsened the situation, with a surge in reported diarrhoea cases across various regions.

The death toll from diarrhoea and cholera has climbed to 21, with nearly 1,700 people affected, raising serious concerns over the state’s preparedness and healthcare system. The government has admitted the presence of Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium responsible for cholera.

Under criticism from Opposition leaders, including former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha

Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, the state government has moved to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the government held a high-level review meeting. Health secretary Aswathy S said: “We have directed all health officials in the 30 districts to remain on high alert and take all possible measures to tackle diarrhoea cases.”

She added that while the situation is serious, it does not currently qualify as an epidemic. A 14-member central team is visiting the

affected areas and is expected to submit feedback to the state government on

Wednesday.

The state has dispatched four special teams to monitor the ground situation. These teams will coordinate with district-level officials, focusing on water source purification, door-to-door awareness campaigns, early

detection and treatment of diarrhoea cases, and distribution of medicines and halogen tablets.

In Jajpur, identified as the epicentre, over 40 mobile health teams have been deployed, along with

more than 45 health camps to treat patients and contain the spread.

A state-level control room has also been set up to coordinate the response. “We have launched a ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign. Over one lakh water sources have been disinfected. Door-to-door awareness campaigns by

ASHA and Anganwadi Didis are underway,” health officials said.

The government is aiming to intensify surveillance, improve sanitation, and ensure rapid medical response to prevent a wider outbreak.