UP: 21-year-old student jumps to death from residential building, family cites mental mistress

A 21-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of her residential society in Sector 32 here, police said on Monday.

According to police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot; however, family members said that she had been mentally disturbed for some time.

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The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when Arpita, a resident of D-Block in Sector 32, jumped from the building.

She was a second-year Bachelor of Technology student at a college in Punjab and had returned to Noida two days before the incident.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot," a police officer said.

Family members told police that she had been mentally disturbed after returning home.

On the night of the incident, she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her apartment on the 28th floor. The society's security guard noticed her and alerted the family, following which the police were informed.

The woman's father is a businessman. The family hails from Basti in Uttar Pradesh and is currently residing in the Sector 32 society, police said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing inquest formalities. Further investigation is underway," the police added.

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