regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

2002 murder: SC asks Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others to respond to CBI plea against their acquittal

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notices, seeking the responses of those acquitted in the case

PTI Published 03.01.25, 01:20 PM
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Wikipedia.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others on an appeal of the CBI against their acquittal in a 2002 murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notices, seeking the responses of those acquitted in the case.

The CBI has challenged the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 28, 2024, acquitting Singh and four others over the murder of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Dera Sacha Sauda Punjab And Haryana High Court Murder Case Supreme Court
