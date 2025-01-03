2002 murder: SC asks Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others to respond to CBI plea against their acquittal

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others on an appeal of the CBI against their acquittal in a 2002 murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notices, seeking the responses of those acquitted in the case.

The CBI has challenged the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 28, 2024, acquitting Singh and four others over the murder of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh.

