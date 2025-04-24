2,000 plus still stuck in Kashmir as states rush to evacuate tourists after Pahalgam terror attack

Over 2,000 tourists from across India remain stranded in Kashmir in the aftermath of Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam that has left 26 dead. As fear grips the Valley, state governments are scrambling to evacuate their residents from a region now marked by army patrols, shuttered shops, and deserted streets.

In the early hours of Thursday, 65 tourists from Maharashtra made it back to Mumbai. But the crisis was far from over.

“About 180 have already returned, while another 370 are looking to return today or tomorrow. The chief minister's OSD is in Delhi helping passengers with ticketing arrangements,” said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan.

Two more special flights were scheduled to land in Mumbai later in the day.

Mahajan moved from hotel to hotel in Srinagar, trying to reassure families, who are now desperate to leave. “Many tourists are in Kashmir with their families and small children. Their relatives are naturally concerned. I met a group of 28 people who have tickets for Friday but wish to leave today, it is simply not possible,” he said.

Maharashtra alone has 1,582 tourists still stranded in the region. “We have been collating figures of the stranded Maharashtra tourists in Kashmir and the number has so far reached 1,582. The arrangements are being made to bring them all back safely,” said Satish Khadake, director, disaster management cell, Maharashtra.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that 575 people from Kerala were still in Kashmir and steps have been taken to provide travel, medical assistance and food to those in need.

"Our grief is doubled by the fact that there is a Keralite among those who lost their lives there. We share in the grief of the relatives of the deceased N Ramachandran," he said.

In Telangana, around 80 tourists pleaded with the state government to bring them back.

In Chhattisgarh, 65 tourists remain stuck, reported ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

In Goa, over 50 tourists are holed up in hotels in Srinagar, reported NDTV.

Over 40 people from Karnataka are stranded. On Wednesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that a special flight will be arranged for their evacuation.

A group of 25 tourists from Bengal's Chinsurah, Pandua, and Simlagarh reached Pahalgam just before the bullets flew.

“We are very scared after Tuesday’s attack. The locals and army personnel are helping us. We only want to return home safely,” said Anushka Ghosh, a tourist from Kolkata told ETV Bharat.

According to The Statesman, many others from Bengal's Hooghly district are locked inside hotels or staying with relatives, gripped by fear as army vehicles patrol the deserted streets.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 tourists.