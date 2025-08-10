1971 war hero DK Parulkar, who escaped Pakistani captivity, passes away; IAF pays tribute

The Indian Air Force on Sunday paid tribute to Group Captain DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM, calling him a 1971 War hero “who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF.”

“All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences,” the IAF posted on X.

In a statement, the IAF said Wing Commander Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar was commissioned in March 1963. Over the years, he held various appointments, including Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy and a two-year deputation to Singapore. At the time of the statement, he was serving a ground tenure as Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy.

Parulkar’s career was marked by acts of courage. During the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder. “Despite the advise from his leader to eject he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal,” the statement said.

His defining moment came during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. While held as a Prisoner of War in Pakistan, “Wg Cdr DK Parulkar… displayed initiative, pride in his nation and in the Indian Air Force of an exceptional degree.” He led an escape attempt along with two colleagues from the POW camp.

“This attempt carried out in the face of a hostile, treacherous and unpredictable enemy required relentless hard work, determination and valour which was in the highest tradition of the IAF,” the IAF said.

The statement added that this act “compelled the enemy to respect the calibre of the IAF… as well as our great nation.”

“For dedicated and distinguished service of a very high order the President is pleased to award Vishisht Sena Medal to Wing Commander Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar,” it said.