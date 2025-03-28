'18 Indians remain in Russian military, Moscow reports 16 as missing,' Centre tells Parliament

Eighteen Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 16 individuals have been "reported missing" by the Russian side, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The government was asked whether it has data of the total number of identified Indian nationals, who were with the Russian Army, and if so, the details thereof, including the date of their identification.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also asked whether the government has data of the dates of repatriation to India for those Indian nationals, who have been released so far.

"As per information available, there were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which, the services of 97 individuals were discontinued, as a result of sustained engagement, including at the highest levels, between the Indian and Russian governments on this matter," he said.

Following the discontinuation of service of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, the Indian Mission or Posts in Russia assisted them in their return to India, including through facilitation of travel documents and providing air tickets, wherever required, he said.

"According to available information, 18 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 16 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side," Singh said.

The Russian authorities concerned have been urged to provide an update on such individuals and also ensure their safety, well-being and early discharge, the government said.

The Russian side announced in August 2024 that the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped admitting the Indian nationals in its armed forces since April 2024, he said.

