Dharavi fire forces temporary suspension of Harbour Line trains; no injuries reported

A major fire erupted in a cluster of huts near the Harbour line railway tracks in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Saturday afternoon, forcing authorities to temporarily halt train operations along the affected section, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicated that there were no injuries. The blaze began around 12.30 pm in huts inside the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road.

A civic official said that at least four fire engines along with other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot to begin dousing operations. "There is no report of any injuries to anyone," he added.

Because the flames were dangerously close to the tracks, railway authorities suspended local train services between Bandra and Mahim on the Harbour line. The cause of the fire and the scale of damage are still being determined.

A Western Railway spokesperson said, "The electric supply to overhead equipment has been disconnected as a safety measure due to the fire incident in the shanties adjacent to Up Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:15 pm".

The Harbour line services have been regulated until the situation is stabilised. "No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site," the spokesperson added.