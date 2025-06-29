MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
162 students trapped in inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain rescued

Officer-in-charge Kowali police station, Dhananjay Paswan said the single story residential school building was completely submerged due to rain

PTI Published 29.06.25, 01:17 PM
Commuters stuck in traffic jams at waterlogged roads following heavy rainfall, in Ranchi, Monday, June 23, 2025.

Commuters stuck in traffic jams at waterlogged roads following heavy rainfall, in Ranchi, Monday, June 23, 2025. PTI picture

At least 162 students trapped in an inundated private residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after heavy rain were rescued by the police on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The students were trapped in the school located at Pandarsoli on the Haldipokhar-Kowali Road in Kowali police station area since Saturday night after the premises got flooded due to heavy rain.

"We received information that 162 students of Lav Kush Residential School were trapped as the school premises were inundated due to heavy rain. As the school building was submerged, the teachers shifted all the students to the rooftop, where they spent the night.

"On being informed around 5.30 am today, police officers and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and rescued the students one by one with the help of villagers," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg told PTI.

He said boats were used for the rescue operation while the NDRF was requisitioned.

However, the police team rescued the students before the NDRF team's arrival, he added.

Officer-in-charge Kowali police station, Dhananjay Paswan said the single story residential school building was completely submerged due to rain.

"The school has been closed till further notice," he said.

Local students were sent to their homes while the district administration was making arrangements to send other students to their respective homes across the district, including Dumaria, Ghatshila, Musabani and Jamshedpur, Paswan added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

