11 dead in Jammu flood fury: Landslides strike Vaishno Devi pilgrims, several trapped under debris

Jammu was staring at another crisis on Tuesday after a fresh bout of weather fury triggered landslides and flash floods, caused rivers to dangerously overflow, and left 11 people dead and several injured or trapped under debris.

The deaths came after relentless rain battered large parts of Jammu, with the threat of floods looming large.

The inclement weather across Jammu and Kashmir also disrupted mobile networks, Internet, road and rail services and turned swathes into a hellish landscape.

The fresh crisis came days after a series of flash floods in remote Kishtwar and Kathua districts killed dozens.

The latest tragedy hit as authorities have been struggling to recover the bodies of dozens of missing pilgrims in Kishtwar. Most of the dead and missing in the Kishtwar tragedy were pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine.

Pilgrims bore the brunt of Tuesday’s weather fury as well as a landslide hit a route leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, leaving seven pilgrims dead and several others trapped or injured.

The tragedy unfolded near Adhkwari on the Katra-Bhavan trek when a landslide brought loads of boulders and debris down a mountainside.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) officials said an “unfortunate incident of landslide” at Adhkwari also left 14 injured. Rescue operations are under way. The pilgrimage was suspended following the incident.

Four people lost their lives in a flash flood and a house collapse in two separate incidents in Doda district as well. Officials said traffic was halted on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways after multiple landslides blocked the major roads. Floodwaters wreaked havoc in the hilly districts of Jammu, submerging or collapsing several roads.

Northern Railway said 18 trains connecting Katra, Udhampur and Jammu were cancelled due to flooding and landslides.

Large parts of the Jammu and Kashmir regions reported network outages after heavy rain damaged optical fibre cables at several points. Both phone and Internet services were disrupted in Jammu.

All schools across the Jammu division will remain shut until August 27 due to inclement weather. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed Class X and XI examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

An official statement said continuous rainfall and warnings of “cloudburst, mudslides and landslides from the meteorological department” had prompted the Jammu divisional commissioner to order the closure of schools, colleges, universities and other educational centres.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a red alert for heavy to very rainfall in Jammu, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts. The alert is in effect until Wednesday morning.

Police teams were seen making announcements on loudspeakers at several places in Jammu advising people to stay away from river banks and low-lying areas.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu was “quite serious”.