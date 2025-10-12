Singapore Police seek ‘vital information’ from Zubeen Garg’s family, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Singapore Police has sought some "vital information" in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the Assam government has already collected and forwarded the required inputs to the authorities in Singapore.

"Yesterday, the Singapore Police sent some vital queries to his family. We have already collected the inputs from the family and sent those to the Singapore authorities. They are investigating the case very seriously," he said.

The CM, however, did not specify what information the foreign nation sought from Garg's family.

The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of the singer in the Southeast Asian country.

"The way the Assam Police has been active, the Singapore Police is also equally active in the investigation. They want to give us a proper report after conducting a thorough inquiry," Sarma said.

The chief minister said the Assam investigators’ queries over Garg’s death to the Singaporean authorities, however, remained unanswered.

"Whatever information or statements we need related to the crime scene… we have sent our request through the Union Home Ministry under MLAT. These are now with the Singapore Attorney General's office," Sarma said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing into Garg's death.

The police had issued fresh summonses to 10 people associated with the Assam Association Singapore, as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the deadline of October 6.

"The expat Assamese community's support will increase, I don't want to say much now. We have received positive signals from them. The kind of moral pressure we are exerting, it will yield positive results soon," asserted Sarma.

Only one Assamese from Singapore, Rumkamal Kalita, had appeared before the CID, and was interrogated for more than 24 hours.

"They had requested for video-conference, but we rejected that. A significant number of the Singaporean Assamese people have assured us to cooperate in the investigation. We can expect good news within a day or two," the CM said.

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended.

Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death.

The singer’s PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were also arrested on Friday, after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

All the arrested are in police custody.

