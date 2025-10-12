NH10 closed between Coronation Bridge and Rangpo till Oct 16 after road collapse near 29th Mile

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has announced a complete closure of traffic on a key stretch of National Highway-10 between Coronation Bridge in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim due to the collapse of a road bench near the 29th Mile, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official order, movement of all kinds of vehicles will be prohibited on the affected 52-kilometre stretch from 1 pm on October 13 to 6 pm on October 16, or until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken citing safety concerns for vehicles and commuters.

District administrations have been directed to implement necessary traffic management measures and diversions during the closure to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Copies of the order have been sent to executive directors of NHIDCL (Siliguri and Gangtok), chief engineer of BRO Swastik, project director IRCON, NHPC Teesta Projects, and the SPs of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Namchi, Pakyong, and Gangtok for necessary coordination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.