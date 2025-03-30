MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 March 2025

11 coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derail in Odisha's Cuttack district

There is no injury or casualty reported till now, says official

PTI Published 30.03.25, 02:42 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

An express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, an official said.

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no injury or casualty reported till now, he said.

"We have mobilised our resources and informed NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot," Mishra said.

"Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the spot," he said.

Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Train Bengaluru Kamakhya
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Murders, fodder scam: With 800-crore poll bait, Amit Shah slams Lalu-Rabri's 'jungle-raj'

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Union home minister unveiled schemes and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Bihar
Gaurav Gogoi
Quote left Quote right

Misuse of police powers in the arrest of Assam journalist must be probe to ensure liability

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT