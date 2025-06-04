Neutralise body heat caused by spicy food

q I love spicy food but lately, my mouth burns while eating it. I also become drenched in sweat.

Spicy food contains chemicals such as capsaicin, which comes from chilli peppers. Capsaicin binds to receptors in the nervous system and sends signals that mimic the sensation of heat. In response, the brain thinks your body temperature is rising and activates the sweat glands to cool you down. Hence the sweating. Avoid spicy food or add yoghurt or other dairy products to neutralise the heat and make spicy dishes more manageable.

Brittle hair treats q My hair has become very dry and brittle. What do I do?

Hair texture worsens with age due to hormonal changes. It breaks easily, feels rough and looks like straw. To tackle this, eat a balanced diet with at least four servings of fruits and vegetables. Consider iron, zinc, calcium and biotin supplements. Check for anaemia, hypothyroidism and diabetes. Use a mild, paraben and sulphate-free shampoo, and conditioners formulated for brittle or damaged hair.

Motion sickness q Whenever we travel by car, my daughter vomits.

Vomiting during travel is usually due to motion sickness. This happens because the brain receives conflicting signals from the eyes, inner ears and body. Try seating her in the middle of the back seat and make her look out of the window at a fixed point in the distance. Avoid reading or using screens during the ride. Keep the car window open slightly or use air vents. Light conversation can be calming. Ginger or peppermint sweets may settle the stomach. You can also use medication. Take it an hour or so before travel.

Calf cramps q I sometimes wake up in the night with such severe pain in my calf that I can’t move.

Muscle cramps can happen if you’re dehydrated or lacking essential electrolytes like magnesium or potassium.

To relieve the cramp, gently stretch the affected muscle, then apply a hot water bottle to relax it. Stay well hydrated, especially during and after exercise. Eat potassium and magnesium-rich food such as bananas and nuts to prevent future cramps.

Cracking joints q My sister cracks her joints all the time. Is it harmful?

Cracking joints can be pleasurable and often becomes a habit, similar to nail-biting. Current research does not show that it causes harm or leads to arthritis. If your sister wants to stop, she’ll need to consciously decide to quit, distract herself when the urge arises and stay consistent.

Chafed thighs q I don’t enjoy exercising because my thighs rub together, causing the skin to peel off. It leaves them raw and painful.

This is a common issue for many runners. To prevent it, apply liquid paraffin or an anti-chafing balm to your inner thighs. Wear sweat-wicking pants to reduce friction. Incorporate adductor exercises to tone and streamline your inner thighs. These steps help reduce discomfort.

Black stools q My stools are black when I take my health supplement.

Black stools after taking iron-tablets is a generally harmless side effect. To determine if iron is the cause, try stopping the supplement for one week and see if the black stools disappear.

However, if it persists, consult a doctor. While iron can cause black stools, other possible causes include certain foods, medications or upper gastrointestinal tract bleeding. Doctor will recommend further tests to rule out serious conditions.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in