Are you taking melatonin to get some sleep? Listen to experts' take on 'sleep hygiene'

When 35-year-old Shruti Nagpal from Noida faced sleep issues, she tried 'melatonin gummies' on an experimental basis.

"They helped soothe my mind and eventually helped me sleep. I spoke to my doctor, who prescribed them for me as an experiment," said Nagpal, a media professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, melatonin isn't the quick fix. Experts advise against relying on the popular supplement and suggest concentrating on "sleep hygiene", which includes keeping a regular bedtime, relaxing your mind, staying active, and avoiding screens or devices at least an hour before sleep.

Melatonin, available in various forms like gummies, pills, and liquid, has become a go-to for many with sleep problems. For the unversed, the supplement is a synthetic version of the hormone produced naturally by the pineal gland in the brain that helps regulate sleep-wake cycles.

Several health experts caution that while the supplement may seem like a safer choice, it is no 'magic pill'. They recommend that individuals struggling with sleep issues consult a psychiatrist or undergo psychotherapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), before turning to melatonin supplements.

"People having underlying anxiety or depression are unlikely to respond to melatonin supplements. It is possible that everything that happens during the day affects their night-time sleep.

"They will need to consult with a psychiatrist, and therefore, should not resort to melatonin," says Dr Neetu Jain, who deals with sleep-related breathing disorders at Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute, New Delhi.

Supporting Dr Jain's point is Dr Sanjay Saxena, principal director and head of Neurology Department at Max Hospitals in Patparganj, New Delhi and Vaishali, Ghaziabad, as he recommends that individuals try CBT before resorting to pharmacological treatments for sleep related problems.

CBT is a talking therapy in which a patient's thought processes are addressed to help them cope with challenges in life.

The doctors, in general, are of the opinion that these supplements are probably most beneficial for people with irregular work shifts (as long as it's a temporary situation), those crossing time zones, or individuals recovering from periods of poor sleep patterns, like during exam preparation.

Melatonin levels are known to rise as the sun sets, reaching their peak between midnight and 3 am, before gradually decreasing.

"So, that's why, if we synchronise our bedtime with our melatonin, we will get a good night's sleep and wake up feeling rested. But if we function against this, it can disrupt the circadian rhythm (body clock)," explains Dr Manvir Bhatia, a senior consultant neurologist, who runs Neurology and Sleep Centre in New Delhi.

Shift-workers are especially prone to such disruptions, as their day and night differentiation is affected.

Health experts further clarify that melatonin supplements are not sedatives or sleep-inducing drugs, but rather "physiological supplements" that support the brain in restoring the quality, structure, and pattern of sleep.

For example, Dr Arun Garg, chairman, Neurology and Neurosciences, Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, explains that while melatonin supplements stimulate hormone production, sleeping pills like benzodiazepines work by affecting brain receptors that release GABA.

GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, is a chemical that promotes sleep by slowing brain activity.

The doctors also advise those using melatonin on their own to assess if it is still needed after its intended purpose has been fulfilled.

For instance, Tanyaa Sharma, a 32-year-old cafe server in Goa, shared that she used melatonin for 10 days to stabilize her routine after being diagnosed with ADHD.

Sharma now takes it occasionally when her sleep schedule is off.

The experts also claim that melatonin supplements typically serve their purpose within four to six weeks, and prolonged use can lead to side effects like grogginess and nausea.

"There is also talk of how these supplements can impact one's immunity and also suppress the internal production of melatonin, even though there is not enough evidence to substantiate," says Dr Bhatia.

Ultimately, doctors emphasize the importance of good "sleep hygiene", which includes avoiding stimulating activities or drinks in the evening, reducing screen time, and engaging in relaxing activities like reading or listening to calming music before bed.

Dr Garg suggests that individuals avoid caffeine, screens, and video games before bed and instead opt for a gentle 30-minute walk.

Even cafe server Sharma acknowledged that melatonin, by itself, is far from a solution for sleep disorders.

"I take melatonin and then turn off the lights, stop using devices, and only allow myself to read books sometimes when sleep doesn't arrive still. I've realised over time that it's not a magic sleeping pill -- in fact, very different than that," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.