Bad breath? Check for cavities

q I’ve noticed that I sometimes have bad breath, and it makes people turn away when I speak. I also have three cavities.

Cavities, which are caused by tooth decay, can contribute to halitosis or bad breath. Decayed areas in the teeth provide an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive, producing foul-smelling sulphur compounds. It’s important to visit a dentist and have the cavities treated.

If the condition persists, evaluate for other causes, such as sinus infections, GERD (acid reflux), plaque buildup and smoking, which can also cause bad breath. Dental treatment and a medical evaluation can help identify and manage all the contributing factors.

Thigh cramp q Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night with excruciating pain in the front of my thigh. It usually subsides within five minutes, though it feels much longer.

This could be due to leg cramps. These are painful, involuntary muscle contractions that can last from a few seconds to several minutes. These cramps may be triggered by certain medical conditions such as diabetes or by medications like diuretics. It may be due to dehydration or failure to stretch after exercise.

When a cramp strikes, try gently stretching the affected muscle. Apply heat or ice and massage the area.

Heel pain q I feel fine when I go to bed, but in the morning, I experience excruciating pain when my foot touches the ground. I cannot walk.

Although plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain, other conditions can also be responsible. A proper medical evaluation is necessary to identify the exact cause.

In the meantime, you can apply ice for two minutes at a time, repeating every 10 minutes. Wear shoes or slippers with cushioned, supportive soles and avoid walking barefoot. You may take ibuprofen or other over-the-counter pain relievers for temporary relief.

Bleach issues q I use bleaching powder to clean toilets. Recently, I’ve noticed that I experience breathing difficulty during and after cleaning.

Bleach is a powerful disinfectant, but inhaling its fumes can be harmful. High levels of chlorine gas released from bleach can cause coughing, shortness of breath and even fluid buildup in the lungs. The fumes can be dangerous and toxic if ammonia is used at the same time.

To stay safe, always dilute bleach with water. Ensure the area is well-ventilated while cleaning. Wear a mask and goggles to protect your lungs and eyes from irritation.

BP monitor q I have high blood pressure and recently started using a home BP monitor. I check my blood pressure several times a day. If two or three readings are normal, I sometimes skip my medication (one or two doses) only to find the pressure rise again.

Home monitoring is helpful, but it must be done correctly. Unless your doctor advises otherwise, check your blood pressure just once a day. Record your readings and share them with your physician during check-ups.

Never adjust your medications on your own. Blood pressure fluctuations can be harmful to your health.

Hand tremor q My hands sometimes shake, and I’m worried it could be Parkinson’s disease.

While hand tremors can be unsettling, they are not always caused by a neurological condition like Parkinson’s. Tremors may result from lack of sleep, excessive caffeine, certain medications, stress, alcohol use, smoking, low sugars, hyperthyroidism or other underlying medical conditions. It’s essential to consult a doctor and evaluate it.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in