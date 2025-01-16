World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas agreement deal, but Benjamin Netanyahu says agreement not yet complete

After 15 months of relentless conflict in Gaza, Israel and Hamas have reached a historic ceasefire and hostage deal, announced US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

1 15 U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, looks at his watch after negotiators reached a phased deal for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, during remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal,” President Biden said.

The deal, an achievement of Biden’s administration, signals the end of his term as he prepares to hand over the presidency to Donald Trump on January 20.

2 15 Palestinian boys drag an object past the rubble of houses destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, ahead of a ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 16, 2025. (Reuters)

The ceasefire and hostage deal is expected to halt the fighting in Gaza. The announcement comes after 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

The agreement, coming after weeks of negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages, including Americans, held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

President Biden emphasised the deal’s significance in reuniting families and delivering much-needed aid to civilians. “This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity,” he said.

3 15 A Palestinian child sits amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, ahead of a ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday, in Gaza City January 16, 2025. (Reuters)

Biden said he laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council.

With the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the path-breaking IMEC Corridor that stretches from India to Europe through the Middle East could now become a reality, added the outgoing US President.

The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) is seen as an alternative to China's One Belt, One Road Initiative.

4 15 A banner with an image of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump hangs on a building as people protest a ceasefire deal, which they believe compromises Israel's security, near the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 15, 2025. (Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump, welcomed the agreement, crediting his election victory for creating the conditions for the deal. “This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened due to our historic victory in November as it signaled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies,” Trump said.

Days ahead of his inauguration, Trump said with this deal in place, his National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and its Allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist haven.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed so they can secure more victories for the United States!” Trump said.

The complex accord outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and release of hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

5 15 A Palestinian man walks amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, ahead of a ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday, in Gaza City January 16, 2025. (Reuters)

Phase 1 of the deal, which will span 42 days, will include the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, children and men over 50.

Negotiations on implementing the second phase will begin by the 16th day of the ceasefire and it is expected to include the release of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The third phase is expected to address the return of all remaining bodies and the start of Gaza's reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

6 15 Qatar's PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Wikipedia)

The Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the ceasefire would go into effect on Sunday and that its success would depend on Israel and Hamas “acting in good faith in order to ensure that this agreement does not collapse.”

7 15 File photo: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2024. (Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.

Netanyahu spoke to US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to thank them for helping to secure a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza, his office said.

“The prime minister thanked President-elect Trump for his help in advancing the release of the hostages,” Netanyahu’s office said in a first acknowledgement of a deal, adding that the two agreed to meet “soon” in Washington. The statement said Netanyahu then spoke with Biden to thank him too.

Hamas’ acting Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised address on Wednesday that Israel failed to achieve its goals in Gaza, shortly after a ceasefire deal was announced.

He also vowed the Palestinian group will neither forgive or forget.

8 15 X/@MEAIndia

India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

"We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

9 15 Canada's PM Justin Trudeau

Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the news of a ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday and said that the focus should now shift toward ensuring a two-state solution.

"This ceasefire gives us hope. Hope that we can now focus our attention on a true, lasting political solution to this conflict — a two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side in safety, security and dignity," he said.

Saudi Arabia hailed the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday, calling for the end of “Israeli aggression” in Gaza following 15 months of conflict.

Riyadh paused tentative talks on normalising ties with Israel early in the conflict and has hardened its rhetoric as the war continued.

“The Kingdom stresses the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza,” a foreign ministry statement said.

10 15 Palestinians sit outside a tent set up amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, ahead of a ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday, in Gaza City January 16, 2025. (Reuters)

It called for “the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the (Gaza) Strip and all other Palestinian and Arab territories and the return of the displaced to their areas”

Leaders across Europe welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

11 15 File photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP/PTI)

EU president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal, saying it “brings hope to an entire region”.

“Both parties must fully implement this agreement as a stepping stone towards lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.” she said.

12 15 French president Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)

French president Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of ensuring the ceasefire deal holds, writing: “The agreement must be respected. The hostages, freed. The Gazans, rescued. A political solution must be found.

13 15 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer exits 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2025. (Reuters)

British PM Keir Starmer, too, welcomed the deal.

“After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long over-due news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for. Starmer said in a statement, adding that the international community’s attention should now turn to securing a “permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people, grounded in a two-state solution.

14 15 Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan. (Reuters)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal and hopes it will open the door for lasting peace and stability for Palestinians and the region.

In a post on X, Erdogan also said Turkey will continue to stand with and support the people of Gaza with all its means.

China’s foreign ministry expressed its hope that the agreement will be implemented effectively. It emphasized the importance of ensuring that the deal leads to a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

15 15 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks about the Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal outside the Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 15, 2025. (Reuters)

UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing the deal as a "critical first step” and urging parties to “seize this opportunity” to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the broader region.

Describing the deal as a "critical first step”, Guterres said: “Ending the occupation and achieving a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous agreements remain an urgent priority. Only through a viable two-state solution can the aspirations of both peoples be fulfilled.”

The head of the World Health Organization hailed Wednesday a ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas, saying that “peace is the best medicine” but cautioning that “health needs in Gaza remain enormous”.

“The Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is welcome and encouraging. Too many lives have been lost and too many families have suffered,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, voicing hope that “all parties will respect the deal and work towards lasting peace”