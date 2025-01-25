Who are the four Israeli women soldiers enlisted by Hamas for exchange with Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian militant group Hamas issued a list of four Israeli women soldiers it said would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on Saturday.

Four female Israeli soldiers, who had been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

The four were all members of a mainly female unit of observers posted round Gaza to watch for signs of Hamas activity, who were among around 250 hostages seized during the attack on Oct. 7.

Footage showing the capture of the four, as well as another soldier, at the Nahal Oz military base was broadcast on Israeli television last year after their families gave permission in a bid to increase awareness and build pressure to get them back.

Palestinians gather before Hamas militants hand over hostages who had been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, January 25, 2025.

Looking dazed and still wearing their pyjamas, the images, taken from Hamas bodycam footage recovered by the Israeli military, showed them sitting on the floor with their hands tied, some of them bloodied.

3 6 Israeli hostage, Naama Levy, a soldier who was seized from her army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via Reuters)

Naama Levy, 20

Video of Naama Levy being bundled into a jeep in Gaza circulated on social media within hours of her abduction. It showed Levy bruised and cut, the seat of her trousers stained with blood, with her hands tied behind her back, pushed into the vehicle by a gunman while bystanders chant "God is greatest!" in Arabic. She had just begun her military service when the attack took place and as she was pushed into the jeep, she pleaded: "I have friends in Palestine," footage released of her capture showed.

4 6 Israeli hostage, Daniela Gilboa, a soldier who was seized from her army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via Reuters)

Daniela Gilboa, 20

Daniela Gilboa was wounded during the attack on Oct. 7 and was shown limping in the video showing the soldiers' capture.

She was seen last year in a video released by Hamas, which showed her appealing angrily to the government to work for her release and saying she felt abandoned.

5 6 Israeli hostage, Liri Albag, a soldier who was seized from her army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via Reuters)

Liri Albag, 19

Liri Albag was taken hostage just a day and a half after beginning her military service, Israeli media reported.

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video showing her reading a message, appealing for her release.

6 6 Israeli hostage, Karina Ariev, a soldier who was seized from her army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via Reuters)

Karina Ariev, 20

Just before being taken, Karina Ariev managed to speak briefly wth her parents and sent her family a farewell message, Israeli media reported. A subsequent photo of her in captivity released by Hamas showed her with a bandaged head with what appeared to be blood stains.

