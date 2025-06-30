Zohran Mamdani 'spotted stealing all attention' at New York City Pride March

1 7 People participate in the 2025 NYC Pride March in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2025. Reuters picture

Millions gathered on June 29 for the New York City Pride March, packing the streets of Manhattan for a celebration amid what many marchers described as the most hostile political environment for LGBTQ Americans in decades.

This year, the New York event's theme was "Rise Up: Pride in Protest."

The New York march is the largest of its kind in the United States, with 75,000 participants and roughly two million spectators, according to organizers. It is also broadcast on network television, a testament to how much public support for LGBTQ people has grown over a generation.

Favoured mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was caught on video participating in the New York City Pride March. Videos doing the rounds on X shows Mamdani celebrating with a transgender flag in his hand. According to various X posts, he was accompanied by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Zohran Mamdani was just spotted stealing all the attention during the New York City Pride Parade, Zohran can be seen jumping up and down with joy while holding a transgender flag with a firm grip,” one video is captioned.

The 1.8 mile route travel down Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to Eighth Street, then heads west on Eighth Street to Greenwich Avenue.

It continues north on Greenwich Avenue for one block to Christopher Street, then west on Christopher Street to Seventh Avenue, where it travels north to 15th Street.

The Grand Stand is located at the General William Jenkins Worth Monument, next to Madison Square Park.

Transgender individuals and their allies have been hit hard by the anti-diversity fervor of the Trump administration, which spent heavily on campaign ads attacking trans people in the months leading up to last year’s presidential election.

Soon after President Trump took office, he issued a series of executive orders seeking to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and limit the rights of transgender individuals.

The LGBTQ movement has also suffered a series of Supreme Court defeats in recent weeks. The court ruled that the Trump administration could begin enforcing a ban on transgender troops in the military. It upheld the rights of parents to withdraw their children from public schools when L.G.B.T.Q. themes are discussed. It sided with a heterosexual woman who claimed her gay co-workers had discriminated against her. And it upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

