What does 'Kekius Maximus' mean? Elon Musk alters X handle once again

Tech mogul Elon Musk has yet again changed his display name on X. This time it's “Kekius Maximus” and the move has triggered a surge in the related cryptocurrency token.

This marks the second time Musk has adopted this moniker, the first instance was in December 2024.

While Musk has not provided any official explanation for the recent name or the associated profile image, the market response has been immediate and significant.

Following the latest update to “Kekius Maximus”, the associated meme coin KEKIUS soared over 105 per cent as of 2:20pm on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Notably, a similar pattern was observed in December 2024 when Musk first assumed the name “Kekius Maximus” and changed his profile picture to an image of ‘Pepe the Frog’ clad in golden armour and holding a video game controller.

That same day, KEKIUS had reportedly surged more than 900%, according to data from CoinGecko cited by The Hindustan Times.

The cryptocurrency token Kekius Maximus operates on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains and has recently emerged as a notable player in the meme-based crypto market, attracting growing interest from investors and digital currency enthusiasts.

What is Kekius Maximus?

The name “Kekius Maximus” is rooted in online and mythological culture.

“Kekius” is a Latinised version of “kek”, a term equating to “laugh out loud” that gained popularity among gamers.

“Kek” is also the name of an ancient Egyptian deity of darkness, often depicted with the head of a frog.

The term “Maximus”, derived from Latin, conveys the idea of greatness or ultimate stature.

Together, “Kekius Maximus” translates loosely to “the ultimate meme lord.”

Musk’s new profile image on X shows a figure in golden armour, labelled “Emperor Kekius Maximus,” further fuelling speculation and humour across social media platforms.

Netizens were quick to respond with a wave of memes and witty commentary, celebrating the eccentric tech leader’s latest online persona.

The change follows a brief stint where Musk used the name “Gorklon Rust” on the same platform.

The previous display name was a blend of “Grok” — the AI chatbot developed by Musk's AI startup xAI — and “Rust”, the popular programming language reportedly used within the company’s technical infrastructure.

Following Musk’s temporary shift to “Gorklon Rust”, the GORK memecoin experienced a 100% rise in value within 24 hours. It previously traded at Rs 2.62 and surged to approximately Rs 5.24.

As is often the case with Musk’s unpredictable social media activity, the name change has once again demonstrated its uncanny influence over meme coin markets.

