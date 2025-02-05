'Violation of international law': World leaders react to Trump's Gaza Strip takeover plan

President Donald Trump said the United States would take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

Here are some global reactions to the announcement.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri

"Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass, and what is required is to end the (Israeli) occupation and aggression against our people, not to expel them from their land."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. Reuters

Saudi Arabian foreign ministry

"Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances."

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine

"France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilising factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as for the entire region."

Jose Manuel Albares at the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2025. Reuters

Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares

"I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.

Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety."

Simon Harris, in Dublin, Ireland, January 22, 2025. Reuters

Irish foreign minister Simon Harris

"It's very clear the direction of travel here, we need a two-state solution, and the people of Palestine and the people of Israel both have a right to live in states safely side by side and that's where the focus has to be. Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with U.N. Security Council resolutions."

Badr Abdelatty in Ankara, Turkey, February 4, 2025. Reuters

Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty

Abdelatty discussed with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa the importance of moving forward with recovery projects in Gaza without Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. Reuters

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas said the Palestinians will not relinquish their land, rights, and sacred sites, and that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the land of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Senior Iranian official

"Iran does not agree with any displacement of Palestinians and has communicated this through various channels."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2024. Reuters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution. "This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option."

Chinese foreign ministry

"China hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back on the right track of political settlement based on the two-state solution."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured), in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2025. Reuters

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on a plan to take over Gaza are "unacceptable". Any plans leaving Palestinians "out of the equation" would lead to more conflict.

Hussein al-Sheikh. Wikipedia

Palestine liberation organization secretary general Hussein al-Sheikh

"The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace."

Islamic Jihad. Wikipedia

Islamic Jihad

"Trump's positions and plans are a dangerous escalation that threaten Arab and regional national security, especially in Egypt and Jordan, which the U.S. administration wants to put in confrontation with the Palestinian people and their rights."

Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed walks at Downing Street, on the day of a Cabinet meeting in London, Britain, January 7, 2025. Reuters

UK environment minister Steve Reed

"The UK government's position ... is that Palestinian civilians must be able to return to their homes and rebuild their lives. For those people, the last ...months have been a living nightmare, and it's important they're able to go home after this to start to rebuild.

"They'll need a lot of support from the international community to do that, but it's the only way we're going to get to the long-term solution for all of this, and a long-term peace, which is a two-state solution."

Anthony Albanese. Wikipedia

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese

"Australia's position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year. The Australian government supports on a bipartisan basis a two-state solution."

Rashida Tlaib addresses attendees as she takes part in a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2023. Reuters

Democratic and Palestinian-American U.S. representative Rashida Tlaib

"Palestinians aren't going anywhere. This president can only spew this fanatical bullshit because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing. It's time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak up."

Council on American-Islamic Relations. Wikipedia

U.S. Muslim advocacy group council on American Islamic relations

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, not the United States, and President Trump's call to expel Palestinians from their land is an absolute non-starter."

"If the Palestinian people were ever somehow forcibly expelled from Gaza, this crime against humanity would spark widespread conflict, put the final nail in the coffin of international law, and destroy what remains of our nation's international image and standing."

Paul O'Brien, executive director, amnesty international USA

"Removing all Palestinians from Gaza is tantamount to destroying them as a people. Gaza is their home. Gaza's death and destruction is a result of the government of Israel killing civilians by the thousands, often with U.S. bombs."

Chris Murphy. Wikipedia

Democratic U.S. senator Chris Murphy

"He's totally lost it...A U.S. invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of U.S. troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It's like a bad, sick joke."