'Violating rights of Muslims': Opposition erupts over Waqf Amendment Bill

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill -- now the UMEED Bill -- in the Lok Sabha has triggered a political storm, with the NDA pushing its agenda and the Opposition warning of serious consequences.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has framed it as a move to uplift the poor. "I consider myself very fortunate that PM Modi has given an ordinary member like me the opportunity to present such a bill. Millions of poor Muslims will bless me for this effort. Why should I take these blessings alone? You should receive them too. Support this bill, this is my sincere request to you all," Rijiju said, urging lawmakers to back the legislation.

The Opposition, however, sees a deeper motive.

1 8 TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks during discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

Kalyan Banerjee: Trinamool Congress strongly opposes the Bill

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "On behalf of AITC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I strongly oppose the Bill in its entirety. The spirit of my speech is Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega. Insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega."

2 8 Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

Dimple Yadav: Trying to divert attention from core issues

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav slammed the government for using the bill as a smokescreen. "The ruling party is trying to divert attention from our core issues by bringing this bill. The common people are not going to gain anything from this bill. The poor will not get anything from this. The ruling party is bringing this bill to benefit the industrialists."

3 8 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

Gaurav Gogoi: Govt didn't accept even a single amendment

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack. "What message do you (government) want to give? The community that fought for India's independence, the community that sacrificed its life along with Mangal Pandey in 1857, you want to tarnish the image of that community. When you were writing mercy petitions to the British, when you people were not supporting the Quit India Movement, that community supported the Quit India Movement. You want to tarnish the image of the community which completely rejected Jinnah's two-nation theory in 1924. This is your divide and rule. Nationalism for us is being united."

"It is said that they (govt) listened to everyone's opinion. But you know that they did not accept even a single amendment of the opposition. We have also seen many JPCs, but have not seen a JPC in which there was no clause-by-clause discussion," Gogoi added.

4 8 M.K. Stalin (PTI)

M.K. Stalin: Bound to harm interest of Muslim community

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Stalin said the Constitution grants every citizen the right to follow their respective religion and it is the duty of the elected governments to uphold and protect this right. However, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995 have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to minorities and are "bound to severely harm the interest of Muslim community."

5 8 Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti: ‘By the time BJP go, country will be ruined’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of a systematic campaign against Muslims. "This is part of the action that the BJP has started against Muslims for the last 10 years. Now they want to take over our properties by bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill. They (BJP) forget that today there is a BJP government but tomorrow it will not be there. By the time they go, the whole country will be ruined. The BJP government that is in power at present is violating the rights of Muslims. The whole country will have to suffer the consequences of this in the coming times."

6 8 Sajjad Lone (PTI)

Sajjad Lone, People's Conference: Gross interference in religious affairs

People's Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone said, "The problem is a lot of people don't know what Waqf is. Waqf is an institution where Muslims collectively own all the properties which are religious by nature. It is the Muslims who should have the right to decide what to do and what not to do. I think it is a gross interference in our religious affairs, and it is yet another right wing trespass on the rights of the Muslims. It's a very bad idea."

7 8 Abu Azmi (X/@abuasimazmi)

Abu Asim Azmi: 'Govt will not do anything in favour of Muslims'

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Asim Azmi delivered a blunt message. "This government will not do anything in favour of Muslims. They (govt) have their eyes on Waqf properties now. We will oppose this bill."

8 8 D Raja (PTI)

Left parties stand in opposition

CPI MP D Raja left no room for doubt. "The Left parties, including the CPI, will vote against the bill."

The BJP claims it is working for the poor, while the Opposition sees an orchestrated attempt to seize Waqf properties and marginalise a community.

