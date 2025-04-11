Varanasi: PM Modi seeks update on gangrape at airport, calls for strict action; inaugurates multiple projects

1 5 In this image by PMO on Friday, April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various projects, in Varanasi. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived Varanasi on Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved, according to a Uttar Pradesh government statement.

Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", the statement said.

"He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.

The case involves the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals over six days.

According to police, the accused drugged the victim and moved her between several hotels for the duration of the abuse. As of Monday, six of the accused had been arrested.

2 5 In this image by PMO on Friday, April 11, 2025, Supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi. PTI picture

Modi launches projects worth Rs 3,880 crore

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for as many as 44 development projects collectively valued at Rs 3,880 crore.

A significant portion of the projects which were inaugurated by PM Modi will focus on rural development. These include 130 drinking water schemes, 100 new Anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college.

3 5 In this image by PMO on Friday, April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various projects, in Varanasi. PTI picture

PM Modi will also initiate work on three new flyovers and multiple road-widening projects in the city. Additionally, foundation stones will be laid for school renovation works and two new stadiums in Shivpur and at UP College. Airport-related infrastructure, such as tunnel-laying to facilitate expansion, is also part of the itinerary.

Varanasi developed under PM Modi's leadership: Yogi Adityanath

Devotees from all over the country are flocking to see the new Kashi which has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 11 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

"Everyone has seen Kashi changing in the last 11 years. This is the same Kashi, which was known for its narrow streets and traffic jams. Kashi has been an ancient centre of education, but along with the centres of education lying in disarray, projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have come here in the last 11 years for health, tourism, connectivity," he said.

4 5 In this image by PMO on Friday, April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various projects, in Varanasi. PTI picture

Adityanath noted that this was the first visit of the prime minister to Varanasi after the historic victory of the BJP in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi assembly elections as well as the organisation of the Maha Kumbh.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that efforts of the prime minister to provide national and international recognition to the products of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh have proved fruitful.

"Kashi and its neighbouring districts have received the maximum number of GI tags so far and Uttar Pradesh is achieving the number one position in GI tags in the country. Certificates for 21 new GI tags are also being provided today by the prime minister. These efforts have been made to give a new identity to the products of local handicraftsmen and artisans at the national and international level," he said.

5 5 n this image by PMO on Friday, April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various projects, in Varanasi. PTI picture

'Parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas': PM takes dig at Opposition parties

In a swipe at opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

"Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen", said Modi.

He said in contrast, those who are power hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.