Vaishno Devi landslide death toll rises to 32, Jammu still reels from relentless rain

1 7 People at the premises of the entry gate for the Vaishno Devi Temple after the ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended following a landslide and heavy rainfall, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 32 people have died in a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Rescue teams have pulled out more bodies from the debris, a day after disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine. Twenty others are injured and undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

2 7 People look at the debris scattered around following the rise in water level of the Tawi river due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

The landslide hit around 3 pm on Tuesday near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine. While 30 bodies were recovered from the debris, two of those injured later died in hospital.

Authorities had already suspended the Himkoti trek route in the morning, but the old route remained open until the landslide forced a complete halt to the pilgrimage. Rescue operations are continuing, with fears that more people could still be trapped.

3 7 Debris of a house partially collapsed as the Tawi river flows in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

The home ministry has deployed 17 NDRF teams for large-scale operations. CRPF, BSF and other central agencies are assisting, with 32 special boats flown in for relief. The Home Ministry control room is monitoring the situation round the clock.

Jammu division situation

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to batter the Jammu division. Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, in constant touch with authorities and convening a meeting of officers, said: “The entire Jammu division, barring Poonch and Rajouri districts, is still having rain, though of a lesser intensity.”

4 7 People gather as the Vaishno Devi Temple ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended following a landslide and heavy rainfall, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

He confirmed that while the river Tawi’s level has receded, the Chenab continues to flow close to the danger mark. Restoration of electricity, water supply and mobile services is the immediate priority, with authorities working overnight.

SDRF, NDRF, paramilitary forces, the Army and Air Force are coordinating with the civil administration. All schools and colleges remain shut, and people have been advised to avoid non-essential movement.

The historic Madhopur bridge, where Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested in 1953, has been damaged. Traffic on the bridge was stopped around 3 am on Wednesday.

5 7 A portion of a bridge after being washed away, amid rise in the Tawi river water level due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

Kumar appealed for calm and cooperation: without panic, people should support one another and work with the authorities. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally following up on the situation. Helpline numbers have been issued for all districts.

Political leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: "The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being."

6 7 People look at a vehicle stuck in debris following the rise in water level of the Tawi river due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

Former Odisha chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to know about the loss of so many precious lives following a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time and praying for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries."

NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule posted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives following a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

7 7 People look at the debris scattered around following the rise in water level of the Tawi river due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (PTI)

A devotee, Satish Kumar from Banaras, described the scene: "The landslides started happening at the Garbh Joon Gufa temple (Ardhkuwari). The situation was chaotic. People started coming downwards via the Tarakote marg. The ambulances were running to and fro quickly. The yatra has been halted. The returnees are coming down via the Tarakote marg."

RELATED TOPICS Jammu Rain