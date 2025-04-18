US strikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa fuel port kill 33, injure over 100: Houthi media

US strikes on the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen killed at least 33 people and wounded 102 others on Thursday, Houthi-run media said, marking one of the deadliest days since the US began its attacks on the Iran-backed militants.

1 5 Fire and smoke rise next to charred vehicles following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. (Al-Masirah TV /Handout via Reuters)

Al Masirah TV said the strikes, which the US military said were carried out to cut off a source of fuel for the Houthi militant group, also wounded 80 people.

The US began large-scale strikes last month against the Houthis, saying it won't stop unless they cease their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen," the US Central Command said in a post on X.

The Iranian-backed Houthis later Friday launched a missile toward Israel that was intercepted, the Israeli military said, causing sirens to sound in Tel Aviv and other areas.

The war in Yemen meanwhile further internationalised as the US alleged a Chinese satellite company was "directly supporting" Houthi attacks, something Beijing did not immediately acknowledge.

