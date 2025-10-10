Ukraine, Russia target each other energy sites as winter approaches

Over the past few days, both Russia and Ukraine have intensified targeted strikes on each other's energy facilities.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said Ukraine struck targets in Russia 70 times last month.

"We are destroying the production of fuels and lubricants, explosives, and other components of the Russian military-industrial complex in the aggressor country," he wrote on Meta.

"Oil refining in Russia has been reduced by 21 per cent," Syrskyi added.

Russian forces have focused on crippling Ukrainian gas production and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to respond with concrete measures after Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities.

In a statement posted on X, Zelensky said, "What’s needed is not window dressing but decisive action — from the United States, Europe, and the G7 — in delivering air defense systems and enforcing sanctions."

He added that Russia had launched more than 450 drones and over 30 missiles in the overnight attack.

The attacks have increased in intensity as winter approaches in Ukraine on November 1, when centrally administered heating systems are turned on in Ukraine’s cities.

At least 12 people were injured in Kyiv during Friday’s attack, which had cut some power supplies, said the city’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

He said that the left bank of the capital is without power, with the city also reporting water supply issues.

The Kremlin appears to again be using a tactic deployed in previous years, depriving Ukrainians of power and heat ahead of the bitter winter months.

From previous years, Russia has aimed to cripple Ukraine's power grid to disrupt civilian life and military operations, while Ukraine has retaliated against Russian oil and gas sites to strain Moscow's economy and logistics.

These actions have caused widespread blackouts, casualties, and economic ripple effects across Europe.

The attacks on energy infrastructure are not just in one direction. Ukrainian drones have gone after Russia’s oil refineries, causing gasoline shortages, and have hit power plants.

In the border region of Belgorod, Russia, thousands were left without electricity and five people died after Ukrainian strikes over the past three days, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian forces struck Lukoil’s Korobkovsky gas-processing plant in Russia’s Volgograd region, “one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern Russia,” Ukraine’s general staff said on Telegram. This follows several strikes on Russian oil and gas plants and refineries throughout September and October.

Zelensky denied on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces were killing civilians and said that Russia’s civilian infrastructure was a legitimate military target. He said gasoline supplies in Russia may have dropped around 20 per cent as a result of Ukrainian attacks.

“Ukraine strikes back, hitting military targets and energy facilities that sell their energy resources,” he wrote on X. “Russia sells its energy resources and then uses that money exclusively for war. That is why Ukraine is taking absolutely just steps,” added Zelensky.