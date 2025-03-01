Trump, Zelensky clash: ‘Monty Python sketch’ to US-Russia ‘bhai bhai’ feels as memes take over

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House to discuss US-Ukraine relations. The meeting turned into a heated argument. The disagreement led to Zelensky being asked to leave without the planned formal lunch, and a minerals deal remained unsigned.
Social media erupted with memes and quips. “Breaking! Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate a peace deal between Trump and Zelensky,” read one forward.
Here are some more samples from the meme-verse.
‘Thrown out of the White House’
A meme video shows Zelensky literally thrown out of the White House.
Russia-America bhai bhai
Another meme shows the American and Russian flags being carried forward, with the Statue of Liberty in the background. Washington and Moscow singing the same tune; who could have thunk?
‘Trump’s stronghand move’
A video meme shows Trump as a Cowboy physically lifting and tossing Zelensky into the water.
‘A three-way brawl’
A meme video depicts Trump, Zelensky and Vance engaged in a chaotic hand fight.
‘How it started vs how it ended’
Another meme split into two images: a smiling Zelensky at the start and a dejected one at the end. The Russians are happy for sure.
‘Zelensky silenced’
Another meme shows Trump and Vance raising their hands to quiet Zelensky, who appears crying. All of them have faces of popular meme toons.
‘Putin and his friends watching’
A meme shows Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Russia’s Vladimir Putin calling each other in glee.
‘Stop the war’
A pro-Russia meme that is also a pro-America meme – the miracle of the 21st century – shows Trump telling Zelensky that it’s time for Ukrainians to stop dying, and Zelensky refusing.
‘Zelensky the crying child’
Another meme shows Zelensky as a bawling baby.
‘A comedy show?’
A meme compares the Trump-Zelensky meeting to a Monty Python sketch. We can’t stop agreeing.
‘You don’t look grateful’
Mel Gibson becomes a meme. Jesus Christ!