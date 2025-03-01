Trump, Zelensky clash: ‘Monty Python sketch’ to US-Russia ‘bhai bhai’ feels as memes take over

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House to discuss US-Ukraine relations. The meeting turned into a heated argument. The disagreement led to Zelensky being asked to leave without the planned formal lunch, and a minerals deal remained unsigned.

Social media erupted with memes and quips. “Breaking! Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate a peace deal between Trump and Zelensky,” read one forward.

1 12 TTO Graphics

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some more samples from the meme-verse.

2 12 X/ctahan

‘Thrown out of the White House’

A meme video shows Zelensky literally thrown out of the White House.

3 12 X/witte_sergei

Russia-America bhai bhai

Another meme shows the American and Russian flags being carried forward, with the Statue of Liberty in the background. Washington and Moscow singing the same tune; who could have thunk?

4 12 X/NautPoso

‘Trump’s stronghand move’

A video meme shows Trump as a Cowboy physically lifting and tossing Zelensky into the water.

5 12 X/SajidGazan

‘A three-way brawl’

A meme video depicts Trump, Zelensky and Vance engaged in a chaotic hand fight.

6 12 X/Sputnik_India

‘How it started vs how it ended’

Another meme split into two images: a smiling Zelensky at the start and a dejected one at the end. The Russians are happy for sure.

7 12 X/AvoiceofBihar

‘Zelensky silenced’

Another meme shows Trump and Vance raising their hands to quiet Zelensky, who appears crying. All of them have faces of popular meme toons.

8 12 X/ai_daytrading

‘Putin and his friends watching’

A meme shows Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Russia’s Vladimir Putin calling each other in glee.

9 12 X/Indic_God

‘Stop the war’

A pro-Russia meme that is also a pro-America meme – the miracle of the 21st century – shows Trump telling Zelensky that it’s time for Ukrainians to stop dying, and Zelensky refusing.

10 12 X/RichardBurl5

‘Zelensky the crying child’

Another meme shows Zelensky as a bawling baby.

11 12 X/PeterVeg1

‘A comedy show?’

A meme compares the Trump-Zelensky meeting to a Monty Python sketch. We can’t stop agreeing.

12 12 X/JuliaDavisNews

‘You don’t look grateful’

Mel Gibson becomes a meme. Jesus Christ!