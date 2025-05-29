Triple century, youngest Indian to…: Milestones Vaibhav Suryavanshi unlocked before IPL domination

Indian Premier League 2025 is over for the Rajasthan Royals, but 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s aura hasn’t yet left the cricketing circuit. Cricket freaks are already busy predicting the future for the prodigy, who is currently busy carving a reputation for himself. We all know how it panned out for him in his debut IPL season, but we have little or no idea about what he achieved before reaching the Rajasthan Royals dugout.

Here are five lesser-known milestones that shaped Suryavanshi’s life before IPL:

Youngest First-Class debutant in modern Indian cricket

1 5 Vaibhav Suryavanshi become the youngest IPL centurion (Pic taken from X)

At 12 years and 284 days, Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in January 2024. His composure and skill at such a young age marked him as one of the youngest Indian cricketers to play first-class cricket since the 1980s.

Triple century in a Bihar local tournament

2 5 The youngster from Bihar grabbed the spotlight when he replaced an injured Sanju Samson(Pic taken from X)

Before catching the eye of national selectors, Vaibhav left local crowds in awe by scoring a triple century in a grassroots tournament in Bihar. This remarkable feat signalled his potential as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Fastest century by an Indian in youth Test cricket

3 5 At just 14, he is already making the Indian selectors take notice (Pic taken from X)

Facing Australia’s under-19 team in Chennai, Vaibhav smashed a 58-ball century at just 13 years and 188 days—the fastest ever by an Indian in youth Test cricket. This also made him the youngest Indian to score a century in any international format.

Youngest Indian to debut in all major domestic formats

4 5 A big six hitter, Suryavanshi's aggressive approach may earn him an India call up soon (Pic taken from X)

By the age of 13, Vaibhav had already debuted in India’s three major domestic competitions: the Ranji Trophy (first-class), Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A), and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20). This rare achievement cemented his status as a cricketing prodigy.

Star performer in the under-19 Asia Cup

5 5 If he makes his India debut this year he will be the youngest Indian to play International cricket (Pic taken from X)

In the 2024 Under-19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav shone brightly, scoring 176 runs at an average of nearly 59. His consistent performances highlighted his ability to deliver under pressure, proving he was more than just a young talent but a reliable match-winner.