Top 10 must-have apps to make your smartphone your ultimate life companion

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. They are more than just communication tools; they are our planners, helpers, and problem-solvers. With the right apps, your phone can handle almost anything, from managing money to finding a recipe in seconds. Here are ten must-have apps to keep handy and how they can make your life easier.

Manage payments seamlessly with Google pay

Google Pay simplifies managing money and payments. Whether you’re shopping online, splitting a bill with friends, or paying for groceries, this app ensures secure and quick transactions. It also helps you track expenses with detailed insights and rewards you for eligible purchases. For instance, imagine dining out with friends. Google Pay can instantly split the bill among everyone.

Always keep your Google Pay PIN private and never share your net banking details with anyone to ensure secure transactions.

To install, search for "Google Pay" on your app store, download the app, and follow the simple steps to set it up.

Stay updated with Windy for weather forecasts

If you love outdoor activities or travel frequently, Windy is your go-to weather app. It provides real-time forecasts, wind speeds, and even hurricane alerts. For example, if you're planning a beach trip, you can check the app to see if the weather is perfect for surfing or sunbathing.

To install, find "Windy" in your app store, download it, and set your location for instant updates. Ensure to change your location while you are travelling.

Communicate anytime, anywhere with WhatsApp

WhatsApp keeps you connected with loved ones through text, voice, or video calls. It’s ideal for sending important documents, sharing locations, or texting friends in group chats. Whether it’s a family video call or sharing a live location with friends, WhatsApp is indispensable.

To install, search for "WhatsApp" in your app store, download it, and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account.

Stay organised with Gmail

Gmail is more than just an email app. It helps manage work and personal emails, sorts messages into categories, and blocks spam effectively. If you're job hunting, Gmail can organise your job application emails while providing quick access to replies.

Install Gmail via your play store and log in using your Google account credentials. In case you have two factor verification on, ensure you do not share the OTP received on your phone with anyone.

Order food and groceries using Swiggy

Swiggy is perfect for ordering food, groceries, or even delivering packages. Imagine hosting a dinner party and realising you’re out of ice cream for dessert, Swiggy Instamart can deliver it in minutes. Or maybe you’re binge-watching your favorite show late at night and craving snacks, Swiggy’s got you covered!

Swiggy operates in most Indian cities but is unavailable in smaller towns, and remote areas of the country.

To install Swiggy, search for the app in your store, download it, and create an account to start ordering.

Block spam calls with Truecaller

Tired of spam calls? Truecaller identifies unknown numbers and blocks spam automatically. It’s a lifesaver when you're busy and don’t want unnecessary interruptions. For example, Truecaller helps you decide whether to pick up a call from an unknown number during an important meeting.

Install the app from your store, grant necessary permissions, and register with your number and enter your full name to start using it.

Browse securely with DuckDuckGo

For privacy-conscious users, DuckDuckGo ensures safe browsing by blocking trackers and protecting your personal data. If you’re researching sensitive topics or want to avoid targeted ads, DuckDuckGo offers a completely private browsing experience.

Search for "DuckDuckGo" in your app store, download it, and start browsing privately.

Uber to make travelling easier

Uber is a ride-booking app that makes getting around simple and quick. Using the app, you can book a ride to your destination without the need for a traditional taxi. Here's how it works: open the app, enter your destination, and choose a ride option that suits your needs. The app will connect you with a nearby driver, and you'll be notified when the driver is close by. Uber operates in most Indian cities but is currently unavailable in smaller towns like Kohima and Itanagar due to limited infrastructure and demand. It also does not operate in states like Goa due to local regulations.

To install Uber, go to your smartphone's app store and search for "Uber." Download and install the app, then create an account by following the instructions. Once set up, you can start booking rides instantly.

Uber can be a lifesaver in situations like late-night emergencies or when public transportation isn’t available. For example, if your car breaks down on a highway, you can use Uber to get home safely without waiting for hours.

Book unique stays with Airbnb

Planning a vacation? Airbnb connects you with affordable homestays or unique accommodations. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a long-term rental, Airbnb offers personalised options to fit your budget. For instance, find a lakeside cabin for a family trip or rent a beach house for a friends reunion retreat.

So install the app, set up your account, and start exploring stays.

Explore recipes with BetterButter

BetterButter is perfect for cooking enthusiasts. It offers a vast collection of recipes, from traditional dishes to healthy options. Suppose your guests arrive unexpectedly, and you’re unsure what to cook, BetterButter can inspire you with quick recipes using what you have at home.

To install, download the app from your store, fill in the details shown on your screen and browse recipes by cuisine or ingredients.