'This time to Bangkok': Modi govt faces brickbats over Manipur President's rule

1 6 Amit Shah (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur has already received overwhelming attention in the past two years. And now with the imposition of President's rule, the rest of the nation has a hawk's eye on the north-eastern state.

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah defended the move and claimed that the government has taken all possible steps to restore normalcy.

But Opposition leaders have found a crack in the wall to tear into the NDA government.

2 6 Gaurav Gogoi (PTI)

Gaurav Gogoi: Insult to people of Manipur

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called out the timing of the decision, writing on X, "Home minister Amit Shah's moving of resolution at 2 am to further extend President's Rule in Manipur is an insult to the people of Manipur and complete disregard of the sanctity of the Parliament."

3 6 Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Shashi Tharoor: Let us hope peace, normalcy will be restored

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, after leaving Parliament, said, "The Manipur discussion was essentially to approve the proclamation of the President’s Rule and that happened peacefully without any fundamental disagreement. Let us hope that peace and normalcy will be restored."

On X, Tharoor said, "Had the unusual experience last night of making a speech at 2 am — and that too in Parliament! The Lok Sabha took up consideration of the Home Minister’s resolution approving the proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur, and it did so after the prolonged discussion and voting on the Waqf Bill finished at 2 am."

4 6 Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Jairam Ramesh: Why continue to ignore Manipur?

Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying, "Frequent Flier flies off again. This time it is to Bangkok. Look East by all means but why continue to ignore Manipur? And why bulldoze the proclamation on President's Rule in the state at 2 am this morning in the Lok Sabha, leaving just an hour for debate and discussion but just about enough time for the home minister's falsehoods, twists, and distortions? This is adding insult to injury."

5 6 DMK MP Kanimozhi during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (PTI)

Kanimozhi: Rulers hide, evade but India is watching

DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the government’s disregard for the people of Manipur, saying, "I raised the issue of unabated violence in Manipur in Parliament yesterday, but the BJP govt shamefully pushed the discussion to 2:15 am, a clear sign of their disregard for the suffering of its people and its intransigence to have a discussion. Over 260 lives lost, 67,000 displaced, countless women assaulted, yet no accountability! Who will answer for the thousands of families still searching for their loved ones? The rulers hide, they evade but India is watching. We demand accountability, answers, and action from the Union government!"

6 6 LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (PTI)

BJP's Charu Pragya: Rahul skipped crucial discussion

BJP national media panelist Charu Pragya accused Rahul Gandhi of neglecting Manipur.

"Rahul Gandhi chose to skip the crucial Parliament discussion on Manipur and the ratification of President’s Rule, heading home instead. His absence speaks volumes—clearly, Manipur was never a priority for him! This disregard for pressing national issues exposes a lack of commitment to the people," Pragya said.