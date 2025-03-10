The luxurious life of Lalit Modi, the IPL man whose passport Vanuatu has cancelled

1 11 Pictures: Instagram/@lalitkmodi

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalit Modi hit the headlines again on Monday after Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat ordered the immediate cancellation of the fugitive businessman’s passport of that country following recent media coverage of his legal troubles in India.

The decision follows international reports revealing that Modi, the former IPL (Indian Premier League) chairman, was sought by Indian law enforcement for his alleged involvement in embezzling large sums of money during his time at the helm of the cash-rich IPL.

2 11

Fugitive or not, Modi has been living life king size. From commenting about politics, holidays across the world to glittering cars, the former IPL chairman has perfected the art of living a luxurious life even as India’s legal system looks for him.

If you're a follower of Lalit Modi on Instagram, you'll notice his passion for high-end cars. The business magnate owns some of the world's most expensive vehicles.

3 11

He owns a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider (Rs 4.81 crore), a BMW 7-Series 760 Li (Rs 1.95 crore), a McLaren 720S (Rs 5.04 crore), and a Bentley Mulsanne Speed (Rs 4.81 crore), as reported by CarToq and other publications.

4 11

In March, he shared the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vantara and wrote it is the most amazing animal wildlife conservation park that man can build. This was also the time he posted a reel from his holiday in Monte Vibiano.

Lalit Modi has also been sharing memes about philosophy, relationships, and even a funny video on his ex-colleague Rajeev Shukla, who is a part of the IPL and the BCCI (with the song I am the best from the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hain Hindustani), meme on home minister Amit Shah asking Congress MP Shashi Tharoor if he wants to join the BJP and the former diplomat replying in his quintessential English, and on Trump-Putin.

5 11

On December 20, last year, Lalit Modi was waltzing to the song “Yeshu de balle balle” before Christmas last year in Belgrade, Serbia. “Just having fun,” he wrote.

6 11

Modi resides in a five-storey mansion at Sloane Street, Chelsea, London, per NDTV. Spanning 7,000 square feet, the mansion features 14 rooms, an inbuilt elevator, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms, and two kitchens.

A 7,000-square-foot property in the area costs anywhere between Rs 40 to 600 crore at current market prices.

In July 2022, Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise in India when he revealed he was in a relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The business magnate shared photos from a holiday in the Maldives with Sen.

7 11

On Feb 14, 2025, Lalit Modi revealed that he has found love again, confirming his breakup with Sen.

“Lucky Once – Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," he wrote in the caption of the video.

In 2008, Lalit Modi founded the IPL, which has grown into the most profitable cricket league, with each match valued at Rs 117 crore. In 2010, the BCCI suspended Modi due to financial irregularities and several charges of misconduct.

8 11

He was later banned for life by the Indian cricket board in 2013 and moved to London.

Lalit Modi hails from a wealthy business family in Delhi. His grandfather, Gujar Mal Modi, founded Modi Enterprises in 1933, and Lalit is its president and managing director. He has played a key role in expanding the business and also leads the group's flagship company, Godfrey Phillips India.

9 11

The Modi Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion, retail, travel, chemicals, healthcare, salons, personal care, entertainment, and FMCG. Notable brands include Pan Vilas Pan Masala, Colorbar, Godfrey Phillips, Modicare, Beacon Travels, KK Modi Educational Institute, and Ego Italian Restaurant.

10 11

In 1993, Lalit Modi founded Modi Entertainment Networks, which partnered with Walt Disney to air Disney content in India. He also became ESPN's pan-India distributor in 1994. As of 2022, Modi Enterprises is valued at over $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 12,000 crore).

11 11

With his achievements in both business and cricket administration, Lalit Modi’s net worth is estimated at $570 million (around Rs 4,555 crore), per Aaj Tak.