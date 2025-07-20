The Great Indian Bizarre: Thief falls asleep mid-burglary, footpath prototype on Mumbai bridge

1 2

Failed theft in Kali Temple

A thief dozed off inside a Kali mandir in Jharkhand’s Noamundi with everything he had managed to steal only to be found snoring by the priest the next morning.

Ever since the video of the incident went viral, the focus has shifted from the failed theft attempt to a heated debate -- was it divine intervention, or just an alcohol overdose?

According to news reports, the man drank with his friends that night before scaling the temple walls and breaking in. He grabbed whatever he could, from puja thalis and decorative items to jewellery and even the deity’s crown. But then, struggling to keep his eyes open, he crashed to the floor mid-heist.

Our man even admitted to his plans but claimed he didn’t even realise when he had passed out.

“This is not ordinary. It is the Goddess’s way of teaching a lesson," India Today quoted the priest as saying.

Naturally, social media jumped in to do what it does best.

One quipped, “Kya chor banega ree tu,” taking a dig at his theft skills.

Another cautioned, “Mata se masti nhi ladle,” warning against divine mischief.

Bridge of dreams, footpath of memes

Unique little problems deserve unique little laughs. And Mumbai’s freshly reopened Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge has delivered just that…on a silver-plated Rs 111-crore platter.

Two months into its grand reopening after a seven-year slumber, the Andheri bridge has gone viral but not for its traffic efficiency. For its curious take on footpath architecture.

A video posted by the sarcastically beloved X handle @IndianGems shows what appears to be a footpath, though others may have mistaken it for a prototype for solo human pipelines.

“Engineering Marvel,” reads the post. Irony fully intended. The video has garnered over a million views and a million more head-shakes from pedestrians, who seem confused about whether to walk on it or just call it modern art.

“It’s not a footpath,” said one X user. “It’s a Gutkapath.” And judging by the red stains and gutkha wrappers seen in the video, no one’s arguing.

Another wag chimed in: “Bro, that is too much space for a footpath in Mumbai... give that space to builders, they’ll make 2BHK aaramse.”

Technically, the bridge isn’t even meant for foot traffic. Turns out, Rs 111 crore in Mumbai, went behind a footbridge where one can walk alone. Just not side by side.

Wall of fame, brains optional

In Baroda’s Padra town, the local administration may have just given us the most innovative solution to public safety — a three-foot brick wall, built with such urgency and confidence, it could put experienced masons to shame.

After a section of the Gambhira bridge collapsed, officials decided to block access by constructing a sturdy wall on the approach road. The move seemed very sensible, until there came a minor hiccup – they forgot to check whether their own vehicles were still on the other side.

Turns out, a tempo, a pick-up van, and even a tall mast light – all part of the rescue setup — were left stranded.

Locals tried to warn the builders, but bureaucracy moves faster with cement than it does with common sense.

A rescue operation is now in need of a rescue. The wall will be broken, the vehicles freed, and then the same wall will be rebuilt. Hopefully with a headcount next time.

Meanwhile, plans are in motion to build a similar wall on the other side of the bridge. Fingers crossed they remember to check for, say, humans.

(Compiled by Aniket Jha, Sriroopa Dutta, Sohini Paul)