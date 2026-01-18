The Great Indian Bizarre: Sanskrit cricket match, AI dresses up lizards and Monkey business at India Open

AI dresses up lizards

Artificial intelligence has written poetry, passed exams, made music and now, apparently, entered the boutique business. This week, the internet discovered what is being called the world’s first dress designed for lizards.

A viral Instagram video shows tiny kurtis supposedly stitched for house lizards, complete with price tags and sales pitch energy.

The creator presents the outfits as handmade, affordable and adorable, while visuals show lizards roaming around in miniature ethnic wear. Cute for some. Nightmare fuel for others.

Then a small detail emerged. The creator identifies himself as an AI content maker, and the lizards, thankfully, are digital. No reptiles were forced into fashion week.

The entire spectacle is an AI-generated fever dream where tailoring meets prompt engineering.

That clarification did little to slow the madness. The video clocked millions of views, thousands of comments and inspired a mini cinematic universe featuring lizards getting makeovers and starring in more AI-crafted skits.

Sanskrit cricket match

In Bhopal, cricket recently decided to take a detour from jerseys and jargon and turned up dressed in dhoti-kurtas, with commentary straight out of a Sanskrit textbook.

A unique tournament in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral for blending leather balls with ancient language, and it is every bit as fascinating as it sounds.

Held at Ankur Khel Parisar, the event features players from Vedic universities and Sanskrit schools across the state.

Priests, scholars and students walked onto the field not in spikes and team kits, but in neatly draped dhotis and colour-coded kurtas to distinguish between teams.

The traditional attire did little to slow them down, as sharp strokes, disciplined bowling spells and quick fielding dominated the matches.

What set the tournament apart was the commentary.

Instead of the usual Hindi or English play-by-play, every boundary, wicket and appeal was narrated in Sanskrit.

Officially titled the Maharshi Maitri Match Cricket Series-6, the tournament is now in its sixth edition and features 27 teams from across Madhya Pradesh.

According to organisers, the aim is simple: to spark interest in Sanskrit among the younger generation by pairing it with a game they already love.

As clips from the matches continue to circulate online, the tournament has drawn praise for showing that tradition and modern sport do not have to exist in separate worlds.

Snake bite with Snake proof

There are many ways to say you are unwell. Most people bring medical reports but one man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura brought the problem itself.

A video, shot outside a government hospital, showed a man standing, visibly upset, saying he had been bitten by a snake. According to him, nearly an hour had passed without any treatment.

The man said he stopped traffic to reach the hospital quickly. He asked why no one was paying attention. Someone, perhaps hoping to move the conversation along, asked him to show the snake.

This is where the video becomes educational.

The man unzipped his jacket and pulled out a snake.

The clip did not clarify whether the reptile was alive or dead. But everyone present there was not prepared for this demonstration.

Doctors later explained that identifying the snake helped determine the correct treatment.

Pushpa at Megh Mela

At the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, devotion briefly made space for cinema when one enthusiastic fan walked in dressed as Pushpa Raj and became the centre of attention.

Sporting Allu Arjun’s unmistakable swag, from the rugged look to the confident stride, the man’s transformation was so convincing that crowds began gathering around him, phones out, turning a religious fair into an impromptu fan meet.

Pilgrims paused their routines, some amused, some delighted, as the Pushpa lookalike posed for pictures and soaked in the attention.

Within hours, videos of the moment flooded social media, where users were quick to crown him the unexpected star of the mela.

Reactions online were as dramatic as the character itself.

“Pushpa at Magh Mela was not on my 2026 bingo card,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “From forests to fairs, Pushpa’s rule is truly pan-India.”

Someone else added, “Proof that Pushpa is everywhere. Jhukega nahi… even at a mela.”

As the clips continue to rack up views, the incident has become another reminder of how pop culture sneaks into even the most traditional settings, often stealing the spotlight when no one expects it.

Monkey business at India Open

Move over shuttlers, the real star of the India Open badminton Super 750 tournament might just be… a monkey.

Yes, while the world’s top players were trying to smash shuttlecocks, one uninvited primate decided to claim a front-row seat at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Photographer Azlynna Dewi captured the moment in three Instagram stories, showing the monkey sitting in the gold stand.

“Yes, a monkey entered the spectators’ arena and sat in the gold stand. It was there for 10 minutes and once we received a complaint, we removed it promptly,” a security official said. “The monkey didn’t harm anyone. It is a little dark so nobody could spot it. When it was spotted, we quickly removed it.”

Korean men’s doubles player Kang Min Hyuk pointed out the elephant, or monkey, in the room with perfect understatement, posting a video from the KD Jadhav Indoor hall, the training venue, with the caption: “Are animals (given) free admission?”