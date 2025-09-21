The Great Indian Bizarre: Pani puri protest goes viral, the engine oil diet, Nagpur flyover greets building balcony

Bareilly’s ‘love swap’

A man in UP’s Bareilly eloped with his wife’s sister — only for his brother-in-law to even the next day by running off with his sister.

The unusual chain of romances unfolded in Kamalupur village last month. A 28-year-old man, married for six years and father of two, disappeared with his 19-year-old sister-in-law.

A day later, his 22-year-old brother-in-law packed his bags and eloped with the man’s 19-year-old sister.

The tit-for-tat love story had both families in shock and the police scratching their heads.

Complaints were filed, couples were traced, and soon enough everyone ended up at the police station.

But instead of shouting matches or endless litigation, the drama wrapped up with an unexpected twist — reconciliation.

In the presence of community elders, both families decided to accept the new couples, avoid legal trouble, and move on.

What could have spiraled into years of courtroom battles ended with handshakes and nods.

Pani puri protest goes viral

Vadodara traffic has seen its share of jams, VIP convoys, rallies, rains. But this week, the culprit was pani puri.

Near the busy Sursagar Lake area, a woman sat down in the middle of the road, insisting she had been cheated. Her claim: the vendor gave her only four puris for Rs 20 when she had paid for six. The missing two became a matter of principle.

Cross-legged on the street, she demanded her “two more puris.” She refused to move until justice was served.

Motorists tried their best to steer around her, while bystanders pulled out their smartphones faster than you can say teekha pani. Clips of the “pani puri protest” spread online, mixing high drama with street food economics.

By the time police showed up, the scene had morphed into a mix of nukkad natak and consumer-rights activism. In tears, the woman appealed to officers to ensure “six puris for Rs 20, no less.” She was later escorted away.

One social media user called it a “2 pani puri ke liye satyagrah.” Another declared, “The vibe of panipuri lovers is just awesome… we should demand answers from the Gujarat government.”

A third added some legal masala: “The woman should go to the Court, because the Supreme Court nowadays gives torrent justice in strange cases.”

Another added with comic relief: “Kudos to Vadodara Police for stepping in and resolving this pani-filled crisis swiftly.”

Others found it silly. “People are more serious about Panipuri than Rahul Gandhi's Vote Chori claims,” one comment read.

In the end, Vadodara’s golgappa ghotala proved one thing: in India, democracy may have its limits, but pani puri ke saath compromise nahi chalega.

Bull chased by stray dogs climbs onto roof in Telangana, villagers stunned

Stray dogs may have the courts worried, but in Telangana’s Adilabad district, they drove the debate, and a bull, to an entirely new level. Literally.

In Niral village, a pack of dogs chased a bull so relentlessly that it broke free, sprinted across the yard, clambered up a pile of stones and somehow found itself standing on the tiled roof of a house.

A viral video shows the animal pacing the tiles with surprising composure, while the dogs barked from below and villagers gawked from the street.

“It thought the roof was Switzerland,” joked one witness, as others scrambled to figure out how to get half a ton of livestock down without also collapsing the house.

Eventually, villagers tied ropes around the bull and coaxed it back to the ground. The roof survived, the bull survived, and the dogs, unfazed, are still roaming the neighbourhood.

The engine oil diet

Most people begin their mornings with idli, dosa, but a man from Shivamogga starts his day by downing a tall glass of what he insists is used motor oil.

The man, dubbed Oil Kumar, claims to have survived for 33 years on tea and seven to eight litres of black engine oil. A viral Instagram video shows him brushing aside conventional food offered by onlookers and instead tilting back a bottle of dark liquid.

One user online joked, “This man doesn’t need a doctor, he needs an oil change every 3,000 kilometres.”

The post that introduced him to the wider world insists that Kumar has never been hospitalised, never needed a drip, and cheerfully credits his survival to his faith in Lord Ayyappa.

Used engine oil, according to health experts, is a cocktail of carcinogens like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, heavy metals such as lead and copper, and toxic additives that can damage the liver and nervous system.

Disclaimer: The Telegraph Online does not endorse or encourage this behaviour in any form. Please do not try this at home or petrol pumps.

'Sold properties to drink liquor': Bihar man blames Nitish Kumar

Nearly a decade after Bihar imposed a blanket ban on alcohol, it has emerged that a man has sold land worth Rs 70 to 75 lakh to fund his alcohol addiction.

In the now viral interview, Motu Lal claims that he had to sell his land and properties to drink liquor, he also blamed that his family is suffering in poverty because of CM Nitish Kumar's alcohol ban.

"Because of the liquor ban, I had to sell my land to drink. My family is suffering in poverty due to Nitish Kumar's decision," He said. Motu Lal now runs a small fast-food stall outside his rented home to survive. He said he no longer has a gas connection and is forced to cook on a traditional stove.

His mother also said in the interview that their family had good income and was financially stable before the alcohol ban, but it all changed after that.

JCB turns chef: Dal makhni stirred, not dug

When life gives you lentils, apparently you bring in heavy machinery. Forget wooden ladles or steel spoons—2025 has officially introduced the JCB excavator as the newest kitchen essential.

The mighty yellow excavator, usually seen demolishing walls or digging drains, has now been spotted gently swirling a pot of dal makhni big enough to feed an army (or at least one very hungry Punjabi wedding).

The viral video, posted on July 7, shows the machine’s metallic arm plunging into a kadhai the size of a kiddie pool, stirring creamy lentils with the kind of precision usually reserved for cement mixing.

Netizens were instantly hooked—half horrified at the hygiene risks, half rolling on the floor with laughter.

One viewer quipped, “Food-grade JCB, anyone?” while another foresaw the next step: “Bas ab road roller se roti sekni baaki hai.” (Now only rotis made with a road roller are left). Some even called it “pathbreaking innovation,” while others wondered if machine oil was the new secret ingredient.

The background commentary in the clip summed it up perfectly: “We’ve seen JCBs build roads, parks, and homes. But making dal makhni? First time!” Another voice added, “After seeing this kadhai, we are convinced Yamraj must have even bigger ones.”

While Instagram users raved and ranted, some tagged FSSAI, urging them to look into what they called a “public health hazard disguised as jugaad.”

The next time you hear that familiar JCB engine revving outside, don’t assume it’s roadwork. It might just be dinner prep.

Nagpur flyover greets building balcony, ‘not our fault’ says NHAI

After Bhopal’s 90-degree railway bridge stunned the nation, Nagpur has entered the competition with a flyover that appears to have developed a personal relationship with a residential building.

Photos show the flyover curving gracefully, and then hovering right above the balcony of a three-storey house in Ashoknagar, almost as if it had stopped by for tea.

The internet had questions. Why does a national highway project double as a rooftop extension? Is this urban connectivity or a new form of interior design?

The National Highways Authority of India was quick to clarify: nothing wrong with the bridge — it’s the balcony that’s wrong.

According to NHAI, the balcony is “illegal encroachment” and the land belongs to them. In other words, the flyover did not invade the house; the house had crept into the flyover’s personal space.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has been alerted, though the balcony in question remains attached to the building for now.

The incident has revived memories of Bhopal’s infamous right-angled railway bridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, whose sharp turn had once left social media gasping.

Together, the two bridges suggest a new chapter in Indian infrastructure: one where geometry, gravity, and property rights all meet at awkward angles.

Too much info? RTI-happy farmer gets year-long timeout

How much information is too much information? That is a question an Odisha farmer must be asking himself after being banned by the Odisha state information commission from filing any Right To Information applications for 1 year. His fault? Filing too many RTIs!

Chittaranjan Sethy has been ‘found guilty’ of seeking too much information in regards to various works relating to his panchayat in Puri district. According to the commission, his multiple applications go against the “spirit of RTI.”

Sethy had filed 61 RTI cases in 2023 relating to development work, income, expenditure and other projects of Nimapara block and its gram panchayats.

“The applicant’s conduct is an abuse of the RTI process. His act is a clear indication of misuse,” commissioner Susanta Kumar Mohanty stated in his order.

Did anyone say murder of democracy? Well, the commission showed a humane side too in their order. It allowed the applicant to seek information from different public authorities but restricted the number of applications to 12 in a year.

India encourages its citizens to seek information — but like all good things in life, it has a shelf life. Pity the Odisha farmer found out the hard way.