The Great Indian Bizarre: Mayor’s son schools the government, Runway relief, 'Missing' husband found in reels

Mayor’s son schools the government

1 9 TTO Graphics.

In Indore, what was meant to be a routine inter-college debate turned into prime-time political drama after the mayor’s son, Sanghamitra Bhargava, stood up and listed the NDA government’s failures — all in front of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and a hall full of BJP leaders.

On paper, it was simple. The topic required someone to argue against the government, and Sanghamitra just happened to draw the short straw. On stage it looked like the son of a saffron mayor had turned Opposition spokesperson for the day.

Congress couldn’t believe its luck, pushing out clips as proof that “even BJP’s own are fed up.”

The BJP scrambled to explain that this wasn’t dissent, just debate homework. “He was only following the rules,” insisted CM Yadav, who compared the situation to the old saying about straws and beards.

The viral clip has since joined the long list of Indian oddities where extracurriculars collide with politics.

In the Great Indian Bizarre, even a debate competition needs fact-checkers, spin doctors and maybe, next time, a pre-approved script.

Runway relief

2 9 AI generated image.

At Darbhanga airport in Bihar, a routine boarding turned into a hilarious moment.

A pilot, seated in the cockpit and watching passengers queue up, spotted something unusual: an elderly man in a white kurta-pyjama relieving himself right at the edge of the runway, just a few meters from the plane.

Passengers, standing patiently in line, seemed to be ignoring the “runway restroom” happening right beside them, making the moment all the more surreal.

The Airports Authority of India has yet to clarify the circumstances, including whether the man was a passenger or just felt nature’s call at the wrong place and wrong time.

The clip stands as a quirky reminder that at Indian airports, anything can happen and sometimes nature beats protocol.

Chairs fly, tempers boil, and blood camp nearly turns into a bloodbath

3 9 TTO Graphics.

A political party organised a blood donation camp at Rajarhat’s Laskarhati on Sunday, but some workers seemed determined to provide blood the old-fashioned way, by drawing it out of each other.

What began as a polite political gathering morphed into a WWE audition. Supporters of two loyalists, exchanged words, then chairs, and finally blows.

Videos show plastic furniture flying through the air while the leader, standing on stage, tried to play referee.

His threat to leave if the chaos didn’t stop was ignored. It took Techno police station officers to restore order and remind everyone this was a blood donation camp, not a blood collection drive.

Gurugram’s new gym routine

4 9 TTO Graphics.

Delhi-NCR traffic has always tested patience, but this week’s baarish turned the Gurugram-Delhi highway into a parking lot. Cars, bikes, and buses stood still for hours.

While most commuters kept honking in frustration, two men came up with their own jugaad, picking up a scooter and walking off with it.

The clip, shared on X shows the duo balancing the two-wheeler on their shoulders, strolling past jammed cars.

Social media couldn’t resist. “Deadlift final boss,” wrote one user, while another declared, “India is not for beginners.” Someone else joked, “That time isn't far when office commuters would also have to do the same.”

And of course, a filmi touch had to appear: “The new Baahubali in town.”

The video has turned into a reminder that in Gurugram, traffic se bachne ke liye thoda dumbbell power bhi chahiye.

'Missing' husband found in reels

5 9 TTO Graphics.

A married man with a child had formed the perfect plan of faking his disappearance in order to elope with his lover.

For the past eight years Jitendra, a resident of Attamau village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, who worked as a labourer at a factory in Punjab, remained untraceable leading his family members and others to believe that he might have died.

But an Instagram reel brought the truth to light a few days back.

Jitendra’s wife Sheelu happened to see the reel and found that his ‘missing’ husband had been living with another woman. She informed the cops and now the police have reopened the missing case file and launched a fresh investigation.

According to the police, Jitendra got married to Sheelu in 2017. After a year, Jitendra went ‘missing’. A missing report was lodged with the police and efforts were made to trace him. His wife was pregnant, when he had gone ‘missing’.

The police have traced Jitendra and taken him into custody.

The case has now sparked heated debate online, with many calling it “a Netflix plot waiting to be filmed."

Dogesh Bhai crashes shaadi album

6 9 AI generated image.

Instagram’s current pyaar is something called “Dogesh Bhai.” The name pops up whenever a dog does something unexpected, squeezing into a scooter seat, sitting like a boss on a chair, or gatecrashing human moments.

This time, Dogesh Bhai didn’t just crash a party. He walked straight into a shaadi.

A viral video shows a groom and bride on the stage, the usual line of relatives waiting for photos, and then, street dogs marching in like baraatis. They plonked themselves next to the couple, looking as if they too had been invited.

One user commented, “The most blessed wedding.” Another asked, “What if Dogesh starts giving gifts to the guests?"

Dogesh Bhai seems to have found a permanent RSVP on India’s wedding guest list.

Flood: Underestimated by the intercourse

7 9 TTO Graphics.

A Swiggy delivery man from Punjab has gone viral for explaining the recent floods in a way that left the internet both baffled and in splits.

Dressed in the brand’s signature orange shirt, he tackled meteorology, geography, international politics, and apparently calculus, all in his own unique “Desi English.”

He spoke of “Himalaya parvat rainfall,” mentioned China, Russia, Japan, and even World War references, before asking, “Do you understand?”

His explanation of the disaster’s cause included gems like “you have been underestimated by the intercourse” and references to water levels, cubic centimeters, and his father’s two-rupee wages.

Each line grew more chaotic than the last, leaving viewers wondering whether it was weather reporting or freestyle poetry.

One user wrote, “He spoke every English word he had learned in these two minutes.”

Another commented, “‘You have been underestimate the intercourse? No.’ Tell me a better line than that and I’ll delete this app.”

Bring your own cooler

8 9 TTO Graphics.

It takes a certain kind of motivation to look at three working train fans, sigh, and think: not enough. One man on a train did just that, pulling out a personal cooler, plugging it neatly into the compartment’s socket, and falling asleep

The short video, which gathered lakhs of views, shows him sprawled out like royalty with the cooler humming at his side.

Users on X were divided between applause and disbelief. One viewer wondered: “Can 230-volt devices even run on train power supply? No. This feels like it was made for a reel.” Another quipped that if the TTE had stumbled across the scene, the cooler would have cooled no one but the railway treasury in the form of a hefty fine.

Originally posted on X by @Taza_Tamacha, the clip has earned over 2.5 lakh views and more than 2,000 likes. The caption summed it up neatly: “What kind of people are there in this world…! By the way, if the TTE had seen it, he would have imposed a fine…!”

On the Indian Railways, comfort is relative—but this one passenger redefined it as “BYOC: Bring Your Own Cooler.”

“Need oxygen”: Woman duped of Rs 6 lakh in romance scam

9 9 AI generated image.

The sky is the limit for today’s scammers.

An 80-year-old Japanese woman from Hokkaido was defrauded of nearly Rs 6 lakh (5,000 pounds) after a fraudster posed as an astronaut in distress.

A scammer told the woman he was “in space on a spaceship right now” but was “under attack and in need of oxygen.” He convinced her to transfer money online, claiming it was required to purchase oxygen supplies.

The woman, who lived alone, began to believe she had formed a genuine emotional bond with the supposed astronaut before she realised she had been deceived.

The ‘fake astronaut‘ scammer had promised to return the money once he was back on Earth, but ceased all contact after receiving the last payment.

One social media user jibed, “I’m currently stuck in a volcano and don’t have ice to put in my whiskey. If any caring woman wants to help, she can send me money asap so I can buy ice and escape the volcano heat.”

Another quipped, “Wonder what use he had for the money in Space?” A third user asked, “He wanted money to buy oxygen in space?”