Educators Meet 2025
The Telegraph online Edugraph Educators Meet 2025: An Evening of Insight & Educational Vision
Posted on 13 Dec 2025
12:28 PM
1/12
On December 12, 2025, the Telegraph online Edugraph, in collaboration with EIILM, UEM, and Techno India Group, hosted Educators Meet 2025, which unfolded as a dynamic and intellectually engaging evening, bringing together prominent academic leaders, industry experts, and educators to explore the evolving landscape of higher education in India. The event blended thought-provoking speeches, interactive sessions, and a celebration of innovative academic leadership. The Telegraph online Edugraph
ADVERTISEMENT
2/12
The evening began at 7 pm as guests arrived at a warm reception marked by interviews, photo sessions on the red carpet, and tea service. By 7:30 pm, the program commenced with an opening note by the emcee, setting an enthusiastic tone for the night. The Telegraph online Edugraph
3/12
The meet brought together some of the most influential voices in education—individuals who have been instrumental in redefining academic quality, institutional leadership, and student engagement in India. Their collective presence transformed the event into a vibrant forum where new ideas were exchanged, existing norms were challenged, and future possibilities were imagined with clarity and conviction. The Telegraph online Edugraph
4/12
The first voice to take the stage after the welcome was Prof. (Dr.) Rama Prosad Banerjee, Chairman & Director of Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) – Kolkata, whose words resonated like a wake-up call to the academic world. His reflections on institutional responsibility, evolving student aspirations, and the urgency for adaptive learning drew nods, applause, and moments of solemn introspection. The Telegraph online Edugraph
5/12
Keynote by Prof. Dr. Biswajoy Chatterjee, Vice-Chancellor of UEM Jaipur—measured, sharp, and unwavering in his message. He spoke with the conviction of someone who has seen the tides of education shift, and he urged institutions to embrace innovation before they are swept away by it. The Telegraph online Edugraph
6/12
The final academic keynote came from Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group and Co-Chancellor of Techno India University. Her address highlighted the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and education, stressing the need for holistic development frameworks in Indian institutions. The Telegraph online Edugraph
7/12
The energy perceptibly shifted when Anupam Roy stepped into the spotlight- the event’s Guest Speaker. The acclaimed artist doesn’t just speak—he paints with his words. The Telegraph online Edugraph
8/12
Anupam Roy engaged the audience in a compelling session that blended artistic perspective with reflections on education, motivation, and youth aspirations. His presence added a refreshing layer of artistry to an otherwise academically driven gathering. Known for his evocative lyrics and soulful compositions, he brought with him a perspective that transcended conventional educational discourse. The Telegraph online Edugraph
9/12
The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from the emcee, acknowledging the speakers, guests, and every individual who contributed to making the gathering a success. Following this, the emcee invited the gathering to carry forward the spirit of dialogue and camaraderie into a relaxed dining setting. The Telegraph online Edugraph
10/12
The enthusiasm of the crowd became the heartbeat of the evening, turning the gathering into far more than an academic meet—it became a celebration of community, ideas, and the shared belief that progress begins when passionate people come together. The Telegraph online Edugraph
11/12
The Telegraph online Edugraph Educators Meet 2025 successfully created a platform where ideas flowed freely between academic leaders and creative influencers. The atmosphere glowed with an unmistakable vibrancy, fueled by engaged minds and the excitement of shared purpose. The Telegraph online Edugraph
12/12
The event celebrated the evolving spirit of education—one that is adaptive, interdisciplinary, and ever-ready for the future. The Telegraph online Edugraph Educators Meet 2025 was not just a program—it was a moment. A moment where voices mattered, where ideas collided, and where the blueprint of tomorrow’s education began to redraw itself in real time. The Telegraph online Edugraph
Last updated on 13 Dec 2025
12:29 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
RRB Recruitment Calendar 2026 Out: Check Schedule for ALP, NTPC, JE, Group D Exams
ADVERTISEMENT