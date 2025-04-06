The Great Indian Bizarre: Crow speaks fluent Marathi, man drives bed-car, landlady parties with young tenants

1 4 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Bengaluru landlady parties with young tenants

Does your landlord have a problem with you partying with your friends (especially of the opposite gender) at your place? Do you think that’s just how landlords are? Sorry to break it to you, but you’re not among the lucky ones.

A Bengaluru man could not stop praising his landlord for being supportive enough.

“Flatmates were partying at a reasonable hour and our neighbour (a generational hater) put out a noise complaint to the society president. Our lovely landlady called to apologise to us for the trouble, saying it's okay for young kids to have fun. In Bengaluru. Hashtag blessed,” the man wrote on X.

It was shared as a repost of a similar taste which read, “I have literally the best landlord in the whole world. He hasn’t called me even once in the entire year, never visits my apartment (his apartment rented out to me), lives in a completely different sector. I just Gpay him the rent on 1st of every month and we never speak. Wow!”

The post has garnered over 16,000 views, over 450 likes and some interesting comments. As the usual social media behaviour goes, some agreed, some argued.

One questioned, “Does she belong to Earth?” mocking the rarity of such a friendly tenant-landlord relationship.

Another user, a landlord herself, wrote, “Sending this to my tenant so that she writes the good things I do for her.”

In defense of the neighbour (probably unaware of the post) one wrote, “That noise complaint is valid. People should not be partying like this and creating noise pollution.”

Needless to say, this landlady must be in high demand among young adults looking for a place in Bengaluru.

Crow speaks fluent Marathi

A talking crow from Maharashtra's Palghar has sent social media into a collective state of “what on earth did I just watch?”

In a video that’s flying across the Internet faster than your neighborhood aunty’s forwarded “Good morning” messages, a jet-black crow is seen uttering not just any random squawks, but full-blown Marathi family titles such as “Kaka,” “Baba,” “Mummy,” and the crowd-favorite, “Papa.”

Yes, this bird clearly knows the family tree better than some of us at family functions.

Tanuja Mukne, a local resident from Wada Taluk, became the unintentional trainer of this bird.

Three years ago, she rescued the injured avian from her garden.

What started as 15 days of recovery turned into a long-term PG arrangement — and then the crow apparently decided, “You know what? I live here now. Time to speak the language.”

Experts are baffled. Locals are obsessed.

Someone on X has already nicknamed it “Kabootar Singh 2.0.”

One viral comment summed it up: “If this crow starts saying ‘Beta shaadi kab karoge?’ I’m done with society.”

Meanwhile, LinkedIn folks have gone philosophical, posting things like, “Even a crow can communicate with love and empathy. What’s stopping you from replying to work emails on time?” Deep.

Rumours are swirling that the crow might be recruited as the voice-over artist for the next animated Pixar film — working title: “Crowbocop: The Revenge of the Beaks".

While the crow has not yet demanded a seat at the dinner table or a voter ID card, locals are now cautiously watching their words around it. Who knows? It might start gossiping next.

Moral of the story: Next time you call someone “kaka” near a tree, make sure it's not a language-proficient crow waiting to join your next Zoom call.

Bed. Set. Go

There’s lazy. Then there’s the West Bengal bed-car lazy.

In a land where jugaad engineering builds bridges with bamboo and fixes ACs with rubber bands, one man has raised the bar: he’s cruising the streets in a fully functional bed. Yes, with mattress, bedsheet, pillows, side mirrors—and his dreams still unbothered.

Captured in a viral Instagram video now going past 60 million views, the unnamed driver is seen napping through traffic, quite literally. While other commuters swerve potholes, he swerves existential dread. His seat? The bed’s storage chest.

Midway through the clip, this hero stands up like a messiah of motorised comfort and gives us the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose. Then sits right back, like, “Okay, break’s over.”

Naturally, the Internet erupted.

“Now I know what I want in life,” said one.

A third asked the real question: “Does it come with Netflix?”

Authorities haven’t intervened—possibly because they, too, want one. Meanwhile, West Bengal just became ground zero for the laziest revolution in transportation history.

Contractual workers, juice vendors owe crores in tax fraud

Earlier, fraudsters had a full-time job of duping people. But now, some businessmen have taken it up as a side hustle.

Result? Contractual workers, juice vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh get I-T notices worth crores.

When investigated, it turned out that the government ID proofs - Aadhaar and PAN card of these individuals, who barely make enough to be able to afford two meals a day, have been used to make transactions.

Karan Kumar, a contractual sanitation worker at SBI’s Khair branch, received a notice of Rs 33.88 crore. It was found that one Mahaveer Enterprises had been conducting huge transactions in petroleum products and steel goods using Karan’s PAN and Aadhaar card.

Similarly, Mohit Kumar, who works at a transport company earning Rs 8,500 a month, was slapped with a notice of Rs 3.87 crore. I-T Department’s digital records showed, some MK Traders had been carrying out business transactions since 2020 using his ID proof.

Raees Ahmed, who earns Rs 500-600 a day selling fruit juice, received a notice of Rs 7.79 crore. “I have never seen so much money," said the juice vendor.

With multiple such cases happening in a span of a fortnight, investigations are now underway to find out the real minds behind these shocking tax frauds.

