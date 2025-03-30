Chicken killed in UP land dispute, Bihar 'ghost bridge', college declares holiday for L2: Empuraan

1 6 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Delhi tourists go shirtless, do push-ups inside Atal Tunnel

Fitness freaks can find space to workout anywhere. But doing push-ups inside the Atal Tunnel is taking it a bit too far.

A group of Delhi tourists decided to turn the Atal Tunnel -- which connects Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley-- into their personal gym. So much so that they got into shirtless flexing during their high-energy workout and also played music loud enough that could possibly wake up the yetis around.

A viral video of the incident dated March 23 shows the “fitness freaks” stepping out of their cars inside the 9.02km tunnel to get into an impromptu workout session. They also ripped off their shirts and danced around while the traffic moved at its own pace.

The tunnel was already congested with vehicles due to a marathon event in nearby Sissu. But why let traffic ruin a good workout?

As onlookers struggled to decide whether they were witnessing a fitness challenge or an audition for Rocky Handsome 2, Kullu police intervened, bringing the workout session to a sudden halt.

The tourists were fined Rs 1,500 under Sections 177 and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act for violating traffic rules.

Cops have ordered increased vigilance and regular patrolling inside the tunnel to prevent further underground gym sessions.

Moral of the story: Next time you feel like working out in the open, pick a spot that doesn’t have cops waiting for you.



Telangana man marries two girlfriends in a single ceremony

Is everything fair in love and war? Seems like. A Telangana man took it too seriously and married two women at one go.

Suryadev from Telangana's Gumnoor village was in love with Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi. So, he did what his heart said.

The key highlights of the wedding were: An invitation card featuring Suryadev with his two fiancées on either side, a grand celebration (of course!), and guests from three families combined packing the venue to the rafters.

The trio’s decision to live together was initially met with some resistance from the villagers, but eventually everyone came around. After all, what’s love without a little drama?

The wedding video shows the brides holding the groom’s hand while performing the rituals.

Even though it is illegal for Hindus to practice polygamy in India, this is not the first instance of its kind.

Guess everything is indeed fair in love, if not in war.



Bengaluru college announces holiday to watch L2: Empuraan

All of us are well-acquainted with the ‘rainy day’ holiday concept, but have you ever had a ‘movie day’ holiday at school or college?

On the occasion of the release of Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan on March 27, students of Bengaluru's Good Shepherd College were asked to take the day off.

The college’s managing director, Tojo John’s immense love for Lalettan (as Mohanlal’s fans lovingly call him) was the driving force behind the move.

The college administration booked two screens and handed out free tickets for the students, staff and families.

“I have been a fan for as long as I could remember, and I have always booked in bulk first-day-first-shows of Lalettan’s films to watch with friends and family. This time, my students told me that they are finding it difficult to book the tickets. So, I thought, why not make this a college festival of sorts,” John was quoted as saying by PTI.

The early morning free screening of the Malayalam superstar’s film is believed to be an extension of the graduation ceremony that the college celebrated on March 26.

The film has been strongly criticised for its depiction of Sangh politics, violence against women and riots. A refined version with 17 cuts is to be released next week.



Jaipur cop’s social media rant lands him in jail

A Jaipur police constable took his dil ki bhadaas to the next level by posting a video, where he can be seen verbally attacking the city’s police commissioner, several officers and a private individual.

Unfortunately for him, the venting out on social media turned out to be a bad idea — he ended up in handcuffs.

The constable, Surendra Singh, was arrested on March 24 after Harji Khateek, the man he casually insulted in the video, filed a complaint.

Singh’s rant was so zabardast that he managed to offend not one or two, but six police officers, including his own commissioner, along with Khateek.

Singh has now been suspended — giving him plenty of time to reflect on his 'content creation' skills. T

The video, which had all the flair of a Bollywood villain’s monologue, earned him more attention than he probably hoped for.

“The constable is being questioned in connection with the matter,” said ACP Ashok Nagar Balaram, probably wondering if Singh’s next post will be a maafi video.

For now, Singh’s social media career is on an unexpected 'break' — thanks to the Rajasthan police.



Chicken killed in land dispute

In Ballia’s Pakdi area, a land dispute took an unexpected, poultry-related turn when a chicken became the first casualty. The bird, unaware of human conflicts, was allegedly stoned to death using bricks—an execution method not commonly associated with farm animals.

Its owner, Aarti Devi, was understandably distressed. She did what any reasonable person would do...demand an explanation. Instead, she claims, she got beaten up for her trouble.

Police have since booked two suspects, Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 325 (killing an animal) and 115-2 (intentional hurt). In simpler terms, they are facing legal trouble for both murder (of the chicken) and assault (of the human).

The accused have not publicly commented on why a land dispute escalated to chicken homicide. Perhaps the bird was trespassing. Perhaps it made an untimely remark about property rights. We may never know.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha has assured that an investigation is underway. Until then, Ballia remains on high alert…for both land disputes and chicken safety.



Bihar’s mystery bridge: built overnight, vanishing soon

In Bihar’s Purnea, real estate brokers have seemingly taken infrastructure development into their own hands — quite literally — by building an entire bridge without government approval.

The 60-foot-long structure mysteriously appeared over the Kari Koshi River, allegedly designed to boost land prices in the area.

But while the bridge may have been an investment strategy, authorities see it as an illegal headache. The Purnea Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now ordered its demolition, though actually tearing it down might prove trickier than expected.

When officials arrived to investigate, they were met with resistance from locals, who refused to reveal who was behind the rogue construction project.

This isn’t Bihar’s first bridge-related oddity. Just recently, another bridge in Muzaffarpur became famous for having no approach roads, leading nowhere in particular. Now, Purnea’s ‘ghost bridge’ joins the list of infrastructure wonders that weren’t meant to be.

As demolition plans unfold, one can’t help but wonder: if only the state’s actual infrastructure projects moved as quickly as this one.

(Compiled by Aniket Jha, Sohini Paul, Payel Das, Subharup Dassharma and Sriroopa Dutta)