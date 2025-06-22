The Great Indian Bizarre: Bhopal’s version of Temple Run, sozzled doctor at UP hospital

X/@INCIndia

Twist in the trail

Barely a week after Bhopal’s rail overbridge made the news for having a dramatic 90-degree turn, a civic marvel in Andhra Pradesh has made heads turn.

A flyover in Venkatreddy Palle has become the latest viral sensation because the structure features not one, not two, but three sharp curves on the trot, serving as a subtle reminder of ‘level 5 Mario Kart’.

The flyover, which connects to National Highway 57 and runs close to the Anjaneya Swamy Temple, has sudden, rather unexpected twists and turns. A video of the bridge is now popular on X, with memes switching to top gear.

Congress jumped in with a post that read: “Bhopal made a 90° flyover. Andhra: ‘Hold my chai’”. The post carries a picture of the flyover that looks like a game of snakes and ladders gone rogue.

One X user offered a vivid visual: “Temple Run, Bhopal version.”

As social media tore into the design, a few users stepped in to defend the flyover. One X user explained that the turns were necessary because of elevation differences on either side of a railway line. It’s meant only for two-wheelers, not for Formula 1. “Such zigzag structures are common in Andhra Pradesh, especially over water streams or uneven terrain,” the user clarified.

But the damage was done. Another user declared the structure looked “fake.” Someone else added: “Engineers who got degrees during Covid.”

Whether the structure is functional or not, one thing’s clear: desi engineering has a way in India.

Doctor saab and the case of the vanishing duty

Just when you think you’ve seen the worst of hard-hearted bureaucracy, Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district says “hell yeah”.

At a hospital named Bar CHC, a road accident victim was rushed in with a bleeding head and a fighting chance.

There was blood, panic and urgency but unfortunately, the only person licensed to save him – Dr Vansh Gopal Gupta – was locked away in his room, sipping whiskey.

Eyewitnesses say that after half an hour of knocking, pleading and sheer disbelief, they barged in — only to find the doctor drunk enough to forget which side of the stethoscope goes where.When told the patient might die, he allegedly replied with what can only be described as a clinical shrug.

The man died and healthcare in UP became “health-scare”.

Naturally, a committee has been formed and a report will be filed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gupta remains under “investigation.”

Limp to Sprint

It began with a limp and ended with a plot twist.

Wearing a yellow t-shirt, jeans, and what looked like a lifetime of leg trouble, our man shuffled onto the train with Oscar-level agony.. No one checked for a ticket — because who questions a man clearly losing the battle with gravity?

But, when the train reached the platform, he stood up. No wobble, no drama. Just one quick glance left, one right and walked away with the swagger of someone who’s dodged both fare and suspicion.

Unfortunately for him, social media was watching.

A clip of his miraculous recovery went viral, with comments like:

“He’s not disabled, he’s just talented.”

“Oscar-winning performance,” said another.

“This is why I have trust issues,” quipped a third.

One even asked if the man was available to coach their kids before school plays.

The Railways haven’t commented yet. Probably still buffering the video.

But what remains is a lingering question: was it deception… or performance art? Either way, he proved one thing: free rides demand bold legs and even bolder lies.

