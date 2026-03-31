Tehran-linked drone strike sets oil tanker ablaze off Dubai coast, Trump tells nations to take control of Hormuz

1 6 Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. (Reuters)

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Tehran attacked and set ablaze a fully loaded oil tanker off Dubai on Tuesday, and US President Donald Trump told countries that had not helped in the conflict to find "some delayed courage" to take the Strait of Hormuz and get their own oil.

Authorities in Dubai said the fire on the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi had been brought under control following a drone attack, with no oil leak and no injuries to the crew. Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the ship's owner, said the vessel's hull was damaged.

The attack was the latest on merchant vessels in the strait, a vital waterway for shipping oil, since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

2 6 Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. (Reuters)

LSEG Data showed the vessel was heading to Qingdao in China, and was carrying 1.2 million barrels of Saudi crude oil and 800,000 barrels of Kuwaiti crude, according to monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.

The Al-Salmi may not have been the intended target. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a container ship in the Gulf over its ties with Israel. But they appeared to be referring to the Singapore-flagged Haiphong Express, which was anchored next to the Al-Salmi, according to shipping data.

After earlier threatening to obliterate Iran's energy plants if it does not agree to a peace deal and open the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday that countries running short of jet fuel needed to look after themselves, or buy from the US.

3 6 US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, March 29, 2026. (Reuters)

"...build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!" he wrote.

Iran’s IRGC on Tuesday confirmed the killing of Jamshid Eshaghi, reported AlJazeera.

Eshaghi was a major general in Iran’s Armed Forces and adviser to the General Staff chief.

Higher oil prices

The month-old conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

Crude oil prices briefly spiked again after the attack on the tanker, which can carry around 2 million barrels of oil worth more than $200 million at current prices. With attacks showing no sign of easing, Pakistan is seeking to mediate in the war.

4 6 Members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society work at the site of a reported strike amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, near Hosseinieh Azam Zanjan Mosque in Zanjan, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on March 31, 2026. (Reuters)

Its foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, was due to discuss the conflict during a visit to China on Tuesday after hosting talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

China, one of Iran's closest allies and the biggest buyer of its oil, issued a new appeal to all sides on Tuesday to halt military operations.

It said three Chinese ships had recently been allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

5 6 Shops are closed after Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed that all commercial establishments including malls, shops, and restaurants will close at 9:00 PM for one month to conserve electricity, in Cairo, Egypt, March 28, 2026. (Reuters)

Iran says it has received US peace proposals via intermediaries, but its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday they were "unrealistic, illogical and excessive".

The failure to secure a peace deal has prompted the European Union's energy chief to warn member states to prepare for a "prolonged disruption" to energy markets.

Higher oil and fuel prices have also started to weigh on US household finances and are a political headache for Trump and his Republican Party before November midterm elections.

6 6 Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 31, 2026. (Reuters)

In the United States, gasoline prices crossed $4 a gallon on March 31 for the first time since 2022. The national average stands at $4.02, up by more than a dollar since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Tight global supplies have pushed benchmark Brent crude up to above $114 per barrel, putting them on course for a record monthly gain.

New attacks

The war has continued to spread, with Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen entering the war by firing at Israel, and Turkey reporting on Monday that a ballistic missile launched from Iran had entered Turkish airspace before being shot down.

The war has also revived conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, while Iran, which has the highest casualty toll in the war, has fired at targets in Gulf Arab states, where the US has military bases.

Iran's military spokesman said targets in its latest attacks included "hideouts" of US military personnel in five bases in the region and in Israel.

Blasts echoed through Dubai on Tuesday, and Saudi Arabia's civil defence said falling debris caused limited damage after a drone was intercepted in Kharj province.

Explosions were heard in Tehran and residents in the eastern Pirouzi district reported power outages, Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

A strike on a Shi'ite Muslim congregation hall in the northwestern Iranian city of Zanjan killed three people, a provincial official told Iranian media.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it carried out overnight airstrikes in Tehran targeting a ballistic missile warhead factory, weapons research sites and missile launch systems, under intelligence guidance.

It said four of its soldiers had been killed in southern Lebanon, where three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia have been killed in two separate incidents.

US soldiers arrive in the region

Thousands of soldiers from the US Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division have started arriving in the Middle East, two US officials told Reuters on Monday, part of reinforcements that would expand Trump's options to potentially include a ground assault in Iran.

The White House said Trump wanted a deal with Iran before an April 6 deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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