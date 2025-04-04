Wah taj: Taj Mahal leads in ticket sales, Qutub Minar and Red Fort follow in FY23-24

1 6 Taj Mahal (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taj Mahal, a Mughal-era mausoleum, emerged as the highest-grossing monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the past five years, raking in Rs 297 crore through ticket sales, according to official government data.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed the figures in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

2 6 Qutub Minar (Shutterstock)

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the Qutub Minar and Red Fort in Delhi secured the second and third spots, generating revenues of Rs 23.80 crore and Rs 18.08 crore, respectively.

3 6 Red Fort in Delhi (Shutterstock)

Shekhawat was asked to provide details on the revenue earned by the ASI from ticket sales across various monuments over the past five years, including a breakdown by year and monument. The minister provided the information in a tabular format covering the financial years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

4 6 Agra Fort (Shutterstock)

The Taj Mahal maintained its dominance, topping the list each year during this period. The iconic structure, commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

5 6 Sun Temple (Shutterstock)

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Agra Fort and Qutub Minar ranked second and third in earnings, while in 2020-21, the Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and the Sun Temple at Konark took the second and third positions.

6 6 Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu [Website: whc.unesco.org (Ko Hon Chiu Vincent)]