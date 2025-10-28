Suryakumar banks on Bumrah’s experience as Marsh vows to stick to aggressive cricket

On the eve of the five-match T20 International series against Australia, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that Jasprit Bumrah’s skill with the new ball will be crucial in the powerplay overs, while Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh reaffirmed that his team's attacking batting style was their strength.

1 4 Jasprit Bumrah (PTI)

Suryakumar called Bumrah a key asset, particularly against Australia’s aggressive brand of cricket.

“Yes, it is always a challenge, we have seen how they played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Power play is always important,” Suryakumar said at the pre-series news conference on Tuesday.

“You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the power play, so it is good that he is raising his hand, acting as if he is that guy who will take charge. It is going to be a good challenge definitely against the Aussie team in the power play,” he added.

2 4 Suryakumar Yadav (PTI)

The Indian skipper noted that Bumrah’s vast experience in Australian conditions will be an invaluable resource for the younger players.

“The way he has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series. I think he has visited this country the most from all the guys, so all of the players have spoken to him, he is very open and very helpful in that. Definitely when he takes the ground it will be a good thing, good to have him in the squad, when we play in Australia.”

The Indian captain said the series is seen as an extension of the team’s preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup.

“There is not much change in combination, because last time when we went to South Africa, we played with one fast bowler, one all-rounder and three spinners. The conditions are similar, bouncy tracks. Preparation obviously started with the Asia Cup and it will continue like this. We are not looking like we have come to a foreign country to play so we will look at this series in a different way. It's a build-up to the World Cup, but at the same time it's quite challenging as well, so I am sure it will be a good one.”

He admitted that picking the final XI would be a tough decision, given the squad’s depth.

“It's a good headache with so many options, fast bowling, spinners, from top to 7th you can bat anywhere, so it's little difficult to explain to those who are not playing. But everyone in this team knows the goal, that is to win the match. No matter what the combination is, your goal is to win for India.”

3 4 Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head (Reuters)

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh reaffirmed his team’s commitment to an attacking batting style ahead of the series, saying it is part of their long-term strategy for the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next February-March.

“We had two World Cups where we didn't quite go all the way. And I guess we spoke about wanting to challenge ourselves as a team to what we think can win us the World Cup,” Marsh said. “As a batting unit, we have played a lot more aggressively. I think that's been the nature of T20 cricket for a lot of teams over the last few years. But yeah, if you look towards the World Cup in India, that's certainly the way we're going to play. We're not going to get it right every time. We will fail. But we're clear on how we want to go about it.”

Australia, who won the T20 World Cup in 2021, failed to progress beyond the Super 12 and Super 8 stages in the 2022 and 2024 editions.

He also hailed young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who starred in the Asia Cup with 314 runs at a strike rate of 200. “He obviously sets the tone for them. He's been incredible for the Sunrisers over the last little period of time. He'll provide us a good challenge... I think you want to be challenged against the best players in the world. We know he's one of those.”

Speaking about his own form, Marsh said, “I think it's just like any other batsman, you want to contribute to winning games for Australia. That's really all I'm focused on when I'm batting. I'm not really thinking as a captain. I'm trying to have a really good partnership with Heady or whoever it is that I'm batting with. So hopefully it will continue.”

4 4 Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne (Reuters)

Australia’s T20I squad features several player rotations, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa missing the start of the series following the birth of his second child, Josh Hazlewood set to withdraw after the first two matches, and Sean Abbott departing after the third.