Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook extend Holi greetings; share fan captured pictures

As Holi 2025 paints the world in bright hues, tech giants Google and Apple joined the celebrations.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes, sharing stunning visuals that captured the festival’s vibrancy.

Pichai marked the occasion by posting a collection of striking Holi photographs on Instagram, captured by fans using Google Pixel devices.

1 5 Instagram/sundarpichai

“Wishing everyone a very happy and colorful Holi. These #TeamPixel photos capture the vibrant Holi celebrations in India - plus a special Super G!” Pichai wrote in his caption.

The post gained traction, with followers praising both the breathtaking visuals and the inclusive gesture of showcasing fan photography.

The tech leader shared three eye-catching images. The first displayed packets of colourful powders, a staple of Holi festivities.

2 5 Instagram/sundarpichai (Captured by @aarushh.4)

The second photo showcased people drenched in bright hues as they played Holi, embodying the festival’s spirit of joy and togetherness.

3 5 Instagram/sundarpichai (Captured by @googleindia)

The final image featured an artistic rendition of Google’s iconic “G,” created using a mix of Holi colours in an aesthetically pleasing arrangement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a glimpse of Holi celebrations captured by an Indian CEO.

The image by Kushagra Tiwari is part of Apple’s #ShotOniPhone campaign, promoting creative iPhone photography.

4 5 X/@tim_cook

In the X post, Cook wrote, “Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo.”

Cook’s post received widespread admiration, with social media users appreciating the visual appeal and the recognition of Indian creativity in global campaigns.

5 5 X/@DrRameshEndiya

Kushagra Tiwari’s Instagram bio lists him as the co-founder and CEO of Exif Media, a talent management agency. According to LinkedIn, he co-founded Exif Media in 2021.